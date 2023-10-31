Danielle Gregory of Tower Blocks UK reflects on the history of tower block campaigning – the successes, and what is still to fight for #UKhousing

April’s friends, family and neighbours contacted Frances Clarke of Community Links in the aftermath of her death and suggested a high-rise housing forum. Frances and her small team began to offer support and advice sessions on several Newham estates, and then teamed up with other local volunteers and community workers, including social work team leader Elizabeth Lowe, to undertake in-depth surveys with tenants about their living conditions and concerns.

A smaller group had initially been formed several years earlier – the Newham Tower Blocks Network, a project of local charity Community Links. It was created in response to the tragic death of a young mother, April Merrin, who jumped from the 21st floor window of a Stratford block after pleading with the council and social services for a transfer, as she couldn’t bear living in a tower.

The network was founded and run by women and had a broad focus, covering issues including tenants’ rights and welfare, disrepair, fire and structural safety, stigma, racism, and anti-social behaviour.

In October 1983 the National Tower Blocks Network held its first conference. The event was attended by more than 170 tower block residents, campaigners, housing activists, architects and community workers and marked the beginning of the UK’s only high-rise-specific campaign.

The scale of the problems soon became apparent, with residents describing feeling unhappy and powerless on a variety of issues. One such example was the Freemason’s Estate, which comprised nine 22-storey large panel system tower blocks. One of these was Ronan Point, which had partially collapsed after a gas explosion in 1968, killing five people.

Although Ronan Point had been repaired and the flats re-let, by the mid 1980s the estate was considered one of the worst in Newham, with virtually all households opting for the transfer list. In 1984 the network worked alongside architect Sam Webb to survey Ronan Point and it was discovered that the block did not meet fire safety regulations and was still at risk of progressive collapse.

Residents, together with Mr Webb and the tower block network, lobbied the local authority for rehousing and after much relentless campaigning, the nine blocks were condemned. The community held a ‘blow up’ party to celebrate the demolition of the unsafe towers and the beginning of a new chapter for the more than 400 families who were to be rehoused.

“Change is coming about far too slowly. Tower Blocks UK is campaigning on the same issues that were being raised 40 years ago, and in some cases, the same problems on the same estates”

With neighbourhood participation being transformed throughout the borough, new residents’ associations were established and community activities and drop-in sessions became well attended, with tenants’ associations eventually taking over the management of activities and continuing them with momentum.

This successful model was able to be reproduced later in other areas as the campaign began to grow nationally. A satellite office was set up in Sheffield to create links with communities in the Midlands and the North of the country, and by the early 1990s, the network had published numerous resources including a Tower Blocks Directory and a fire safety check survey.

The View, a quarterly magazine that was distributed nationally, featured stories and articles on a wide range of topics such as child safety in tower blocks, asbestos and cladding. The campaign continued until the mid-1990s.

More than 20 years later, in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, Frances Clarke, Liz Lowe and Sam Webb came back together once again and founded Tower Blocks UK.