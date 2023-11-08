£40m Welsh fund to offer interest-free loans to struggling homeowners

The Help to Stay Wales initiative will mean eligible households that are at “serious risk of losing their home” can partially repay some of their existing mortgage through an equity loan, thereby reducing their monthly repayments.

The loans, secured through a second charge mortgage through the Development Bank of Wales, will be repayment free for the first five years.

It comes as interest rates remain at a 15-year high, leaving homeowners with tracker and standard variable rate mortgages exposed.