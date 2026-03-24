£43m in charitable bonds made available for social landlords in Scotland

The programme provides loans to registered social landlords, with the interest on repayments being reinvested in affordable housing.

Màiri McAllan, the cabinet secretary for housing, said: “The Charitable Bonds programme shows our determination to make best use of different streams of finance to deliver more warm, safe and affordable homes for hundreds of families.

“This sits alongside our commitment to deliver up to £4.9bn of investment over the coming four years, with homes delivered through a mixture of public and private investment.