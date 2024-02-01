£4bn council funding gap risks more bankruptcies and ‘severe impact’ to services, say MPs

The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee said that councils are issuing Section 114 notices at “at an alarming rate”.

In the past six years, eight local authorities, including Nottingham and Birmingham, have issued these notices, which indicate they have effectively gone bankrupt.

In a report, the committee noted that the “financial crisis” facing local authorities came after “systemic underfunding” of English councils, alongside increasing demand for services and inflation driving up costs.

Funding available to councils through council tax, retained business rates and government grants “have not kept pace” with these pressures, leading to a funding gap estimated at £4bn over the next two years.

Increased levels of homelessness have required councils to spend more to fulfil their support responsibilities, the report said.