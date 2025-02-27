5 things we learned from the construction products green paper

The government has published detailed proposals to transform the construction products market. @jamesriding10 runs through the key takeaways #UKhousing

Here are five things Inside Housing has learned from the green paper.

A consultation on the proposed reforms will run for 12 weeks until 21 May.

However, in a departure from the Grenfell Inquiry’s recommendations, the testing and certification of construction products will still be carried out by private companies.

Alongside its response to the inquiry, the government published the Construction Products Reform Green Paper, which contains proposals to transform the regulation of construction products. The 158-page document touches on everything from plugging gaps in current regulations, to strengthening consumers’ routes to compensation.

Failures in the construction products market were central to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report, which described “systematic dishonesty” on the part of the organisations that made and sold cladding panels and insulation.

1. Enhanced product standards

Currently, around two-thirds of construction products on the market are not covered by existing regulations, according to Paul Morrell and Anneliese Day’s 2023 review of construction products. This allows potentially unsafe materials to enter the construction system.

To address this, the government plans to implement a “proportionate, risk-based” general safety requirement that applies to all currently unregulated construction products. This may consist of manufacturers conducting risk assessments that consider their product’s intended use and “normal or reasonably foreseeable” conditions of use.

The new national construction regulator, announced alongside the green paper, would provide support and advice, including guidance setting out the principles against which the assessment of safety risks would be conducted by the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, products that already fall under current standards will also have to comply with new reforms, in line with the revised European Union Construction Products Regulation (EU-CPR) regime.

“For products in scope of the revised EU-CPR, the same mandatory standard will apply whether placing the product on the EU market or the United Kingdom market,” the green paper says.

Products that are “critical to safe construction” will have to comply with a recognised international or national standard, or a recognised third-party verification scheme, to be placed on the market.

There could also be a duty for a supervisor to oversee the installation of these critical products onsite and undertake quality control of the installation.

Testing and certification will still be carried out by private companies

The Grenfell Inquiry phase two report recommended that “the construction regulator should be responsible for assessing the conformity of construction products”. However, this is not what the government is proposing.

The green paper warns: “We need to ensure we do not introduce conflicts of interest of a different nature if one body were to undertake both the issuing of conformity assessment certificates and regulation of that.”

It adds that the government is also “acutely aware of the risk of capacity issues” were one organisation to be solely responsible for issuing certificates.

Instead, the government proposes that private assessment bodies should continue to undertake testing and certification, but that they will be subject to “substantively increased oversight” by the new regulator to ensure safe products.

All third-party certification schemes will be required to maintain a high level of “rigour, consistency and transparency”. This could involve regular audits and inspections by the national regulator to evaluate their adherence to the proposed standards.

The construction regulator will also be able to set minimum requirements that schemes must meet, such as the frequency of audits, sample testing, and the type and age of equipment used to carry out the test.

The regulator would also be expected to undertake targeted “market surveillance and enforcement” of the schemes in operation, for example through periodic audits.

Additionally, there could be merit in requiring all schemes to have upfront approval from the national regulator, which would mean approval is required before a scheme can be adopted.

The regulator would therefore be the decision-maker on whether an assessment body should be granted a licence.