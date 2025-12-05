5 things we learned from this year’s Biggest Council House Builders

Yesterday we published our annual survey identifying which councils are building the most homes across Britain.

So what are the main takeaways from this data, gathered from detailed Freedom of Information requests to every council in England, Scotland and Wales?

1. Councils are building more homes, with total delivery numbers rising by over 10%

We also found a significant increase in the number of councils who reported they completed at least one home in the 2024-25 financial year.

Our full story goes into more detail, with a searchable table of the 50 who completed the most homes this year. We can see that the overall trend, despite broader concerns about the viability of residential development, continues to be one of growth.

2. Social rent is the tenure that councils prefer

About one in four homes delivered by council-owned housing companies were social rent. And that rises to 46% of homes completed by councils’ in-house development teams. This is significantly higher than for homes delivered by housing associations, with our Biggest Builders survey this summer revealing that about 18% of completions by housing associations were for social rent in 2024-25.