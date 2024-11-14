£500m social housebuilding framework launches with 3,000-home delivery target

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JV North, a consortium of housing associations and local authorities from across the North West of England, has launched a procurement framework for social housebuilding worth nearly £500m.
The framework will aim to deliver 3,000 homes between 2025 and 2029.
Contractors and consultants of all sizes can apply for contracts, with lots ranging from under £4m to £12m and over.
JV North is looking to appoint a range of service providers including architects, employers agents, purchaser agents, engineers, clerks of works and principal designers.
It is expected that 10 contractors will be appointed per lot.
The launch follows a £500m top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) confirmed in the Autumn Budget.
The £500m top-up for the current AHP will help to build up to 5,000 new affordable homes and bring total investment in housing supply to over £5bn.
Ahead of the Budget, JV North had called for the next multi-year AHP to be a rolling fund to provide certainty and a long-term plan for housing providers.
John Bowker, chair of JV North, said that with a record number of people on waiting lists, homeless and living in temporary accommodation, “we cannot afford a period where housebuilding stalls”, so it is “crucial the sector is given access to a housebuilding fund”.
On the launch of the new framework, Sean Stafford, director at JV North, said: “The new government’s long-term vision to address the housing crisis is shared by JV North and this joint ambition to build more homes can be seen in the launch of the new framework.”
Mr Stafford also noted that this will be the fourth framework run by the consortium, with prior frameworks playing a pivotal role in helping the consortium deliver more than 10,000 homes to date.
He has encouraged a range of companies from SMEs to PLCs to apply for contracts, stating that “contractors and consultants are crucial in helping us build the homes the country’s population craves with the core focus being on quality of delivery so we create neighbourhoods we are really proud of”.
The closing date for submissions is 3 March 2025.
In other recent framework news, 21 suppliers have won a place on the third iteration of the £100m Social Housing Emerging Disruptors framework. This was launched with the aim of providing housing associations with procurement solutions from micro businesses and SMEs.
A £800m modern methods of construction framework has now signed up 20 traditional construction firms in response to feedback from local social housing providers that wanted to work with trusted local building organisations.
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