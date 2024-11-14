£500m social housebuilding framework launches with 3,000-home delivery target

It is expected that 10 contractors will be appointed per lot.

JV North is looking to appoint a range of service providers including architects, employers agents, purchaser agents, engineers, clerks of works and principal designers.

Contractors and consultants of all sizes can apply for contracts, with lots ranging from under £4m to £12m and over.

The framework will aim to deliver 3,000 homes between 2025 and 2029.

The launch follows a £500m top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) confirmed in the Autumn Budget.

The £500m top-up for the current AHP will help to build up to 5,000 new affordable homes and bring total investment in housing supply to over £5bn.

Ahead of the Budget, JV North had called for the next multi-year AHP to be a rolling fund to provide certainty and a long-term plan for housing providers.

John Bowker, chair of JV North, said that with a record number of people on waiting lists, homeless and living in temporary accommodation, “we cannot afford a period where housebuilding stalls”, so it is “crucial the sector is given access to a housebuilding fund”.

On the launch of the new framework, Sean Stafford, director at JV North, said: “The new government’s long-term vision to address the housing crisis is shared by JV North and this joint ambition to build more homes can be seen in the launch of the new framework.”