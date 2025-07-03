6 things we learned about the government’s plans for a ‘decade of renewal’

The government set the direction of travel for social homes this week. Grainne Cuffe and Stephen Delahunty strip back the initial impact assessments #UKhousing

Several impact assessments were also published. These were on the cost of rent convergence, a timeframe for the new Decent Homes Standard (DHS), reforms to the Right to Buy, and Housing Revenue Accounts (HRA).

This all came after the government outlined its target of at least 180,000 social rent homes through the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), renamed from the Affordable Homes Programme.

Alongside these, a document was published that set out a five-step plan called ‘Delivering a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing’.

In a written statement on Wednesday, housing minister Matthew Pennycook made a flurry of policy announcements that will impact the sector.

New social homes exempt from Right to Buy for 35 years

Following a consultation, the government is introducing some long-awaited changes to the scheme, first introduced by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

These include increasing the length of time someone needs to have been a public-sector tenant to qualify for the Right to Buy from three to 10 years and reforming discounts so they start at 5% of the property value, rising by 1% for every extra year an individual is a secure tenant, up to the maximum of 15% of the property value or the cash discount cap (whichever is lower).

Plus, exempting newly built social homes from the Right to Buy for 35 years. Mr Pennycook said this move will “ensure councils are not losing homes before they have recovered the costs of building them”.

He explained that the government will legislate when parliamentary time “allows to bring these reforms into force”.

In the interim, the government will reform the receipts regime and extend existing flexibilities on spending Right to Buy receipts indefinitely.

“Councils will also continue to be able to retain the share of the receipts that was previously returned to HM Treasury. In addition, from 2026-27 we will permit councils to combine receipts with grant funding for affordable housing to accelerate council delivery of new homes,” Mr Pennycook said.

Up to 30% of funding under the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme funding will go to London

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that up to 30% of funding from the new £39bn SAHP – £11.7bn over the 10 years – will be used to support housing delivery from the Greater London Authority in the capital.

According to the policy document on the plan, at least 70% of the funding will be available for the rest of England via Homes England, depending on bids.

Outside of London the government reiterated its commitment to devolution in the plans and will allow established mayoral strategic authorities to set strategic direction for the programme in their area.

Low-interest loans and combined lending

As part of the second step to rebuild the sector’s capacity to borrow and invest in new and existing homes, the government announced £2.5bn of low-interest loans over the Spending Review period to support the delivery of new social and affordable housing.

According to the policy paper: “We know that providers need to borrow more to build more homes, but there are constraints on their capacity to take on more borrowing.”

The loans are intended to complement commercial lending. Providers will be able to combine these loans with grant from the SAHP, guaranteed lending from the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme and Section 106 contributions.

“We will engage providers on designing and deploying these loans over the summer,” the document said.