Of the 256 landlords surveyed by the data firm, 20% said they intend to run a monthly tracker survey and around 20% intend to run a quarterly tracker survey.

The remainder will carry out the survey – the key backbone of the new consumer regulation regime – just once annually.

Social landlords are required to gather the TSMs this year, and report them to the regulator from next April. Carrying out a single survey could reduce the reliability of the results, which will be used by the regulator to focus its efforts as it steps up its oversight of the services social landlords provide to tenants.