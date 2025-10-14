60 years on: the story of the Race Relations Act 1965

Michael de Freitas, aka Michael X (left), was the first person to be prosecuted under the act for inciting racial hatred (picture: Alamy)

The failures of the 1965 act led to subsequent legislation in 1968 to extend anti-discrimination law to housing, employment and other private services such as credit. And in 1976, another Race Relations Act replaced the Race Relations Board with a stronger Commission for Racial Equality, and placed a duty on public bodies such as councils to promote race equality, which had a tangible impact on services.

“There was more infrastructure and more resources around supporting communities in terms of looking at issues of culture and cohesion,” Imani’s Mr Mair recalls. “When people talk about ‘we’re a proud multicultural society’, I think in the ’70s and ’80s we had the resources to promote that thinking,” he adds.

However, Labour’s imperative to reduce migration carried on in parallel, and in 1968, the same year that discrimination in housing became illegal, the Labour government downgraded the passports of British citizens who did not have a parent or grandparent born in the UK, in a deliberate move to restrict “coloured immigration”.

Racial inequality persists

Sixty years later, racial inequality is still an everyday fact in housing and employment, and public life. Although landlords can no longer advertise “no coloureds”, in practice it is still very possible to discriminate against tenants. A 2024 study by Heriot-Watt University showed that Black people in the UK are four times more likely to be homeless and less likely to access social housing compared to white people.

The part of the 1965 act that criminalised inciting racial hatred continues to have an important impact on punishing violent racist speech, recently including the distribution of neo-Nazi material, but is struggling in the age of social media.

Racial inequalities persist in health, criminal justice and education, and the Windrush scandal demonstrated that the link between policies on migration and their impact on race equality is still very much with us. So too are questions over whether the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the investigation and enforcement agency since 2010, is effective at pursuing and tackling discrimination.