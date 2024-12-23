73% of empty homes in Scotland vacant for over a year

Overall, the data shows that there has been a 6% decrease since 2023 in the number of homes classified as empty in Scotland, from 46,217 to 43,538.

This decrease can be accounted for by a clarification of the data collection rules, which reiterated that homes can only be counted when they have been empty for six months or longer.

But long-term empty homes, those that have been empty for more than 12 months, make up 31,596, or 73%, of all empty homes.

This means they have been vacant for longer than six months and are liable for council tax.