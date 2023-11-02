78% of young Londoners say government is failing on affordable housing delivery

A new poll of the capital’s residents by developer Pocket Living also found that 25% of key workers could leave London this year in search of more affordable housing.

Pocket Living, which delivers new homes across the capital for first-time buyers living or working in London, has surveyed more than 1,000 Londoners aged between 25 and 45 as part of an annual survey to understand the pros and cons of London living.

Of those surveyed, 78% said they felt the current government was not doing enough for affordable homes in London.

The poll came after City Hall revealed that as of September 2023, no new affordable homes have been started under the latest round of the capital’s £4bn Affordable Homes Programme, despite the money being allocated by central government two years ago.