£7bn in RTB discounts given to tenants since 2012, LGA finds #UKhousing

Under RTB, council tenants are offered a discount to purchase their homes. The size of the discounts were increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme, to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London.

The latest figures show that 10,896 homes were sold through RTB and only 3,447 have been replaced, resulting in a net loss of 7,449 social homes in 2022-23.

In a new report, the LGA said that RTB “can no longer be allowed to exist in its current form” as it is leading to the loss of “much-needed” social housing year-on-year.

The average discount in 2021-22 was nearly £68,000.

The LGA, which represents councils in England, said that while the policy has delivered homeownership for many, the system in its current format does not work for local authorities and those in need of social housing.

Since the RTB scheme was first launched under then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the policy.

Since 2012, more than 110,000 homes have been sold under the policy and only 44,000 replaced. The LGA estimates that a further 100,000 homes will be sold up to 2030, with only 43,000 replaced.

Previous research by Inside Housing revealed that as of 2015, almost 40% of ex-council homes sold under RTB were rented out privately.

Ahead of next month’s Budget, the LGA is calling for “major” reforms to the RTB scheme.

This includes giving councils control over how and when monies raised through the scheme should be used on the development, delivery or acquisition of new homes.

To do this, councils should be allowed to retain 100% of RTB receipts permanently and be able to combine receipts with grants and other funding pots.