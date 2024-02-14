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Nearly £7bn has been given out in discounts to tenants through the Right to Buy (RTB) scheme since the size of the discount was increased in 2012, new analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) has found.
In a new report, the LGA said that RTB “can no longer be allowed to exist in its current form” as it is leading to the loss of “much-needed” social housing year-on-year.
The latest figures show that 10,896 homes were sold through RTB and only 3,447 have been replaced, resulting in a net loss of 7,449 social homes in 2022-23.
Under RTB, council tenants are offered a discount to purchase their homes. The size of the discounts were increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme, to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London.
The average discount in 2021-22 was nearly £68,000.
The LGA, which represents councils in England, said that while the policy has delivered homeownership for many, the system in its current format does not work for local authorities and those in need of social housing.
Since the RTB scheme was first launched under then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the policy.
Since 2012, more than 110,000 homes have been sold under the policy and only 44,000 replaced. The LGA estimates that a further 100,000 homes will be sold up to 2030, with only 43,000 replaced.
Previous research by Inside Housing revealed that as of 2015, almost 40% of ex-council homes sold under RTB were rented out privately.
Ahead of next month’s Budget, the LGA is calling for “major” reforms to the RTB scheme.
This includes giving councils control over how and when monies raised through the scheme should be used on the development, delivery or acquisition of new homes.
To do this, councils should be allowed to retain 100% of RTB receipts permanently and be able to combine receipts with grants and other funding pots.
The government announced last year that councils would be able to retain 100% of receipts for two years.
Councils previously had to give a proportion of the receipt from any RTB sale to the Treasury.
The government should also remove the restriction on the percentage of new homes funded by receipts, the LGA said, as well as the time limit on spending money raised from receipts.
The body said councils should have power to protect their financial investment in both existing and new social housing stock from a loss-making transaction.
This includes the power to exempt new build properties from the RTB scheme, and those that have been retrofitted or improved.
Flexibility should also be given to councils to shape schemes locally so it works best for their local area, housing market and people, the LGA said.
This would include local authorities being able to set discount levels and removing the cap on the number of homes that can be acquired using receipts.
Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the LGA, said: “We are facing a significant housing shortage in this country which has pushed council budgets to the brink as they struggle to find suitable homes for an ever-increasing number of people.
“Whilst the Right to Buy can and has delivered homeownership for many, the current form does not work for local authorities and those most in need of housing support are simply unable to access secure, safe social housing.
“It is time for the government to overhaul a system which has seen our social housing stock significantly diminish.
“If the government adopts our proposals this would allow councils to resume their role as a major builder of affordable homes, which support strong and healthy communities and help to build prosperous places.”
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been contacted for comment.
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