80% of homelessness workers at risk of burnout as service demand soars, survey finds

An annual survey, to which more than 1,000 frontline employees contributed earlier this year, revealed that 93% of respondents found it difficult or very difficult to find suitable accommodation for people accessing services.

Particular challenges were around trying to find suitable accommodation for children, people trying to move away from abusive family members and those experiencing multiple challenges, the research by charity St Martin in the Fields found.

Almost half (47%) of people who contributed to the survey said their ability to prevent future homelessness had decreased, with 84% reporting an increase in demand for services.

An Inside Housing investigation recently found statutory council services are becoming harder to access in some areas as local systems came under intense pressure, with the number of households in temporary accommodation rising to more than 117,000 nationally.