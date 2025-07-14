£800m estate regeneration to deliver nearly 2,000 homes

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An ambitious £800m London estate regeneration has been given the green light to deliver 1,928 new homes, including 508 affordable.
House builder The Hill Group and housing association Poplar Harca have received planning permission for the transformation of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, east London.
The approval by Tower Hamlets Council will see the homes delivered over four phases, alongside community facilities, improved public spaces and a new Langdon Park.
The first phase will begin in 2026, delivering 475 new homes. Just over a third will be affordable, with 140 for social rent and 24 for shared ownership. The first completions are expected by 2028.
The regeneration is a partnership-led, community-backed estate renewal, a model that the partners believe is vital to tackling London’s housing crisis.
The masterplan was developed after extensive consultation with Teviot residents, who played a central role in shaping the design and vision of the new estate.
Lucy Searle, one of the residents, said: “We’ve had a real say in shaping these plans, and now we can’t wait to see the things we’ve asked for and truly need to become a reality. We’re excited for safe, welcoming homes.”
Social rent residents within the regeneration area are guaranteed the right to remain on social rent if they choose a home in the new development.
Avia Pierre, another Teviot resident, said: “It’s not just about new buildings. It’s about creating a future our families can grow into and be proud of.”
The full regeneration is expected to be completed by 2042 and the project will generate over £240m in social value.
Paul Dooley, director of regeneration and development at Poplar Harca, said: “The plans include a mix of affordable homes, with a strong focus on family-sized housing to tackle overcrowding in Tower Hamlets.”
Andy Hill, founder and group chief executive of Hill, said: “This is a landmark moment for Teviot and a major step forward in delivering lasting change for the community.
“Securing planning permission means we can now move forward with our shared vision, which prioritises creating high-quality homes and improved communal spaces that reflect the needs of residents.”
The Teviot Estate was built primarily in the 1970s. There are 535 homes across low to mid-rise buildings, including 359 social rent units and 176 leaseholder homes.
Designed by architects BPTW, the masterplan spans eight hectares and includes a mix of studios, flats and family homes.
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