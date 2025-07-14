£800m estate regeneration to deliver nearly 2,000 homes

House builder The Hill Group and housing association Poplar Harca have received planning permission for the transformation of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, east London.

The approval by Tower Hamlets Council will see the homes delivered over four phases, alongside community facilities, improved public spaces and a new Langdon Park.

The first phase will begin in 2026, delivering 475 new homes. Just over a third will be affordable, with 140 for social rent and 24 for shared ownership. The first completions are expected by 2028.