Four projects across England have been awarded funding by the Green Heat Network Fund to harness waste heat energy from industry and sewage works #UKhousing

£80m government fund will look to harness sewage waste in heat networks #UKhousing

“The use of excess heat from local sewage plants is another exemplary heat network model that builds on and utilises existing infrastructure to deliver low carbon heating to local areas.”

Ken Hunnisett, programme director at TPHNIM, said: “This latest cohort of successful GHNF applicants are proving that the potential for our homes and workplaces to be heated sustainably and affordably by renewable sources or from waste heat from existing infrastructure such as our sewerage works and industry is being realised today.

The funds are being delivered by Triple Point Heat Networks Investment Management (TPHNIM) on behalf of the government with the aim of lowering energy bills through environmentally friendly heat networks.

Greenwich Peninsula ESCO, a subsidiary of the property developer Knight Dragon, has been awarded £4.6m for the installation of a 5MW air-source heat pump atop the Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre.

It will provide low-carbon heat for 2,300 existing homes and 7,115 new build homes, as well as existing and new commercial space.

Vital Energi Utilities in Hull has been awarded over £22m for the construction of the Hull East District Heat Network, which will utilise waste heat from the Saltend Chemicals Park to heat 14 public sector council buildings.

Bolton Council has received £11m to help fund the Bolton District Heating Network, which will extract waste heat from a combined sewer running under the city. The project is expected to save 123,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over 40 years, a 75% reduction in emissions.

A total of £42.5m is going towards establishing the Exeter Energy Network, which is being developed by 1Energy. The network utilises the UK’s largest high-temperature water-source heat pump, as well as other sources of waste heat throughout Exeter.

Buildings that connect to the network are expected to see a reduction of 65% to 75% in carbon emissions compared with gas heating, as well as reduce carbon emissions by 13,000 tonnes per year.