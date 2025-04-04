£83m-turnover social housing maintenance contractor appoints administrators

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A South East maintenance contractor which provides services to social landlords has appointed administrators following a “number of financial difficulties and cash-flow constraints”.
The Breyer Group, founded in 1956, provides roofing, repair, large-scale refurbishment services and government-funded decarbonisation schemes to local authorities, housing associations and major landlords.
The firm’s filing history on Companies House shows that several director roles were terminated between September 2024 and March of this year.
Its latest accounts, filed in December 2023, showed a turnover of £83m, but it has not filed accounts since.
The accounts showed that, as of May 2023, the firm owed creditors £20.1m. The Romford-based firm has around 250 employees across its three businesses.
These include Breyer Roofing, Breyer Renew and Breyer Repair.
Breyer appointed administrators Glen Carter and Damian Webb of RSM UK restructuring advisory on 1 April.
In a statement, RSM said: “The company recently experienced a number of financial difficulties and cash-flow constraints as a result of certain contracts.
“This resulted in significant pressure from creditors and ultimately the appointment of administrators.
“The administrators are exploring all options, including a potential sale of certain parts of the business.”
Last year, Kingston Council awarded the firm a £163m contract for work across 6,000 homes in the south London borough.
A Kingston Council spokesperson told Inside Housing that the authority was “disappointed at the situation and had no prior warning”.
They said: “A robust and formal procurement process was followed to appoint Breyer.
“We have moved quickly and proactively since learning of the issues and are working hard with staff and suppliers to minimise any disruption to the housing repairs and maintenance service.
“Our primary focus is ensuring the continuity of service to our residents.
“We are in discussions with advisors and other stakeholders to consider alternative commercial options in the best interest of our residents, leaseholders and other stakeholders.”
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