£83m-turnover social housing maintenance contractor appoints administrators

The Breyer Group, founded in 1956, provides roofing, repair, large-scale refurbishment services and government-funded decarbonisation schemes to local authorities, housing associations and major landlords.

The firm’s filing history on Companies House shows that several director roles were terminated between September 2024 and March of this year.

Its latest accounts, filed in December 2023, showed a turnover of £83m, but it has not filed accounts since.