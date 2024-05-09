90,000 social rent homes a year target may need to be increased, LUHC Committee chair says #UKhousing

In the LUHC report, MPs said the government should scale up investment so that the country can hit a target of 90,000 new social rent homes a year , a figure proposed in a 2018 study by Professor Glen Bramley and supported by a 2020 LUHC Committee report.

Mr Betts was speaking after the findings of his cross-party parliamentary inquiry into the finances and sustainability of the social housing sector were published, also on Wednesday.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, made the comment as part of a panel discussion at the Social Housing Finance Conference in London on Wednesday.

The figure highlighted by Professor Bramley is the same as Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, which calls on political parties in England to pledge to build 90,000 homes a year over the next decade.

However, Mr Betts told delegates: “We concluded that number about four years ago so there’s an argument it ought to be higher now, given the abject failure of the whole system to deliver more than 10,000 a year in subsequent years.”

He explained that these should be “minimum figures rather than absolute maximums”.

“If we’re going to achieve the wider target of 300,000 homes a year, there’s no way the private sector is likely to deliver more than 200,000 of those. It never has done in the last several decades,” Mr Betts added.

The LUHC Committee also criticised the government’s current use of grant to fund mainly affordable rent and shared ownership housing, rather than social rent homes where residents have the lowest rents.

This funding model was “inefficient”, the MPs said, when “these homes can be financially viable with no direct grant”.

Discussing how to achieve the targets for new social rent homes, Mr Betts told the conference that while Section 106 agreements are “clearly important”, they move with the business cycle rather than against it.

“Perhaps in the next year, if private building drops to the 160,000 forecast, then 106 funding will drop as well,” he said.