New research from the Building Research Establishment has found that improvements to poor-quality homes in England would bring about £135.5bn in societal benefits over the next 30 years #UKhousing

The report was published as the BRE and All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Healthy Homes and Buildings launched a campaign to embed health and well-being principles in future housing policies, as well as publishing a Healthy Homes Manifesto on Tuesday.

It calculated that if £9bn was investment into 2.4 million poor-quality homes, it would generate wider social pay back of £135.5bn, including £13.0bn of savings to the NHS.

The figure was revealed in the BRE’s The Cost of Poor Housing report, which outlined health and well-being problems caused and exacerbated by “damp, noisy, poorly ventilated, light deficient and energy-inefficient” homes.

The manifesto calls on all parties, future legislators and policymakers to “recognise that serious, and sometimes, fatal health problems” are being generated by the UK’s unhealthy homes and buildings.

The BRE report argued that the £9bn need to improve homes would “pay for itself” within nine years based only on NHS savings.

It concluded that improving the 65,000 homes with a Category 1 damp and mould hazard would only cost £250m, “unlocking £4.8bn in societal benefit” over the next 30 years if this work was to be undertaken immediately.

Gillian Charlesworth, chief executive of the BRE, said: “Our analysis sends a clear signal to policymakers that investing in the health and safety of England’s poor housing will deliver significant, long-term economic and societal benefits.

“Up until now, no serious attempt has been made to examine and quantify the longer-term costs and benefits if the worst health and safety hazards were removed from England’s substandard housing.”