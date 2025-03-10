A call for building standards in emergency housing

The government should pull out all the stops to enable the delivery of fit-for-purpose emergency housing, writes Nick Gaskell at Hawkins\Brown Architects #UKhousing

While this news is welcome, temporary accommodation remains overlooked. Industry standards and guidance for emergency housing are sorely lacking. The distinctive requirements of different types of specialist accommodation are unclear, leaving councils across the country to determine standards for themselves, often with vastly different results.

These commitments are urgently needed after years of austerity and social neglect that have left more households in temporary accommodation than ever before.

At the Labour Party Conference in September 2024, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer committed the government to planning reform that would “turbo-charge housebuilding in our inner cities”. Critically, he made specific promises to house people most at risk of homelessness – veterans, young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse.

The lack of family-oriented spatial considerations has left families with several small children all sharing one cramped room. With the new commitments to housing in Labour’s first Autumn Budget, we urgently need to strengthen aspirations for this crucial form of housing.

For the past four years, I have been working with the London Borough of Havering to develop a new approach to emergency housing. This has resulted in the Family Welcome Centre, which will be part of a wider regeneration of the post-war Harold Hill Estate. Designed specifically to provide emergency accommodation for vulnerable families, it will provide short-term accommodation while a more permanent home is found.

“While designing the building, we were struck by how rare purpose-built emergency accommodation is, never mind how rarely it is fit for purpose”

Many of these families are fleeing abuse and hugely painful domestic conditions, so the project seeks to make a traumatic period a little more bearable. We aspire to provide calming and uplifting spaces both inside and out. The welcome centre will be arranged around an inner courtyard garden for safe outdoor play, alongside extensive communal space for cooking, relaxing, working or studying.

While designing the building, we were struck by how rare purpose-built emergency accommodation is, never mind how rarely it is fit for purpose. As far as we can tell, the Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre is one of only a handful of its kind in London.

However, we are beginning to see an uplift in this type of building, with projects such as the Newham Homeless Shelter, designed by Morris+Company. The firm also recently published a very good report recommending guidance on family accommodation, and hostel proposals in Camden by RCKa and Bell Phillips.