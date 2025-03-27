A call for the government to demonstrate its political will to end the homelessness crisis

It was in 1993 when I first experienced homelessness. I was 24 and had been rough sleeping prior to being referred to a hostel in north-west London. I had a bed and bedside cabinet in a dormitory with 30 other men.

I remember living in a constant state of anxiety, avoiding trouble where I could, but also getting introduced to things I had never dreamed of.

Eventually I moved on and vowed to myself that I would never live in a hostel again. Although I had resolved my immediate crisis, the root causes of my position were not addressed. Predictably, 10 years later, I found myself homeless again and that vow prevented me from asking for help.

I keep this story in my mind in everything I do with Signposts, and we have worked hard over the years to ensure people using our services don’t experience the same feelings.