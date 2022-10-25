A call to social landlords – allow an adult child to have tenancy succession rights

Refusing to allow adult children to succeed a tenancy is out of date and out of sync with the composition of family households, writes Tina Smith #UKhousing

The statutory tenancy succession right was removed before this for housing association tenants as part of the measures where, from 1989, they were granted assured, rather than secure, tenancies.

Before 2012, the statutory right of succession applied to other family members provided they had lived with the secure, usually council, tenant as their only, or principal, home for at least 12 months before the tenant died.

At the same time, it introduced affordable rents and flexible tenancies. All these measures made tenancies more expensive or less secure than they had previously been.

The Localism Act 2012 removed the statutory right of succession to a secure council tenancy for anyone other than a spouse, partner or cohabitee.

Outside the statute, council and housing associations have the discretion to include succession rights to other family members in tenancy agreements or policies, post-2012 for council and post-1989 for housing association tenants.

In this situation, succession rights depend on where a social housing tenant lives or whom their landlord is, rather than all social housing tenants having the same rights.

But many tenant representatives are now publicly urging all landlords to use their discretion to provide this right, and ideally would like to see a change in statute.

How many social landlords are already doing this? It’s difficult to access information online about which housing associations provide discretionary succession rights for other family members, but there is more available concerning local authorities’ practice.

In London, Camden, Croydon, Lambeth, Lewisham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets councils have pretty much retained pre-2012 succession rights post-2012, but often with a requirement for the succeeding tenant to move to a size of home that is appropriate to their needs.

In situations where the tenancy started after 2012, most London councils only allow adult children or other family members to succeed on a case-by-case basis or in extraordinary circumstances.

Others – including Westminster, Sutton, Kensington & Chelsea, Hillingdon, Greenwich and Ealing – only allow succession to a spouse or partner, in line with the statute and without using discretionary rights.

The other Localism Act policies we mentioned earlier may have had even more serious consequences than the removal of tenancy succession rights.