A chance to chat

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Matt Baird explains why he set up a weekly roundtable for the social housing sector
Does social housing need a mandatory qualification? Can social housing classify itself as an excellent industry? Is your board anti-racist?
These were among 48 topics discussed on the Social Housing Round Table in 2022: a free online discussion forum that takes place every Tuesday at 11am, compered by me, Matthew Baird of Baird and Co Social Housing Recruitment.
The roundtables started as a way of bringing social housing professionals together during the pandemic to ask each other how they were strategising around mental health, flexible working and safeguarding – but they have now grown into an incredible community of more than 500 people who come together with the aim of making change.
I have always said that the roundtables are not designed for people who just want to complain. They are events that have been created to make people think, to give a real takeaway and to inspire change.
There have already been some amazing successes. Natalie Quilter from Notting Hill Genesis has talked about the roundtable she ran that showed how she helped to create a carers’ network. From there, she went on to present the idea at the London Build Expo.
Lara Oyedele launched her Chartered Institute of Housing presidential campaign at a roundtable, highlighting the need to bring anti-racism to the board room. We’ve all seen how passionately and expertly she’s been delivering that project since.
And Emily Orme, a social housing executive director who recently left Red Kite Community Housing, kick-started a divisive yet vital conversation on whether there should be an essential qualification to work in social housing. It was an event attended by more than 50 professionals and proved to be an incredible debate.
The topics are chosen by the guest speaker and myself, with discussions having covered homelessness; domestic violence; supported housing; stigma; fostering; recruitment; menopause; equality, diversity and inclusion; complaints; gambling; anti-social behaviour; mergers; excellence; and children’s services – although the full list goes on far longer.
Customers, communities and change are at the heart of what the Social Housing Round Table is all about. If you’d like to get involved, get in touch with me, join the discussion forum on LinkedIn, or watch the recorded episodes back on our YouTube channel. The roundtable takes place online each Tuesday at 11am and we would love to see you there.
Matt Baird, founder member for social housing, District4
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