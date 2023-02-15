A chance to chat

Does social housing need a mandatory qualification? Can social housing classify itself as an excellent industry? Is your board anti-racist?

These were among 48 topics discussed on the Social Housing Round Table in 2022: a free online discussion forum that takes place every Tuesday at 11am, compered by me, Matthew Baird of Baird and Co Social Housing Recruitment.

The roundtables started as a way of bringing social housing professionals together during the pandemic to ask each other how they were strategising around mental health, flexible working and safeguarding – but they have now grown into an incredible community of more than 500 people who come together with the aim of making change.