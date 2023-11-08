A commitment to tenant engagement means nothing if your organisational culture isn’t right

From the Tenant Services Authority being scrapped in 2010 to the recent introduction of tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), it feels like the regulatory regime has come full circle in its approach to the central role of residents.

But while TSMs and a strengthened consumer standard are positive steps in rebuilding trust, bad culture eats good key performance indicators (KPIs) for breakfast.

So, how do we rebuild trust and ensure that the tenant voice is central to the way that every landlord operates?

When the culture is right and residents can genuinely influence how housing providers operate, we don’t just see high satisfaction levels recorded on surveys, there is also a greater focus on core purpose and a more authentic approach to delivering frontline services.