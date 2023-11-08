A commitment to tenant engagement means nothing if your organisational culture isn’t right

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It can be challenging to make sure the resident voice is central not just to an organisation’s mission but to every part of its operations, writes Jenny Osbourne
From the Tenant Services Authority being scrapped in 2010 to the recent introduction of tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs), it feels like the regulatory regime has come full circle in its approach to the central role of residents.
But while TSMs and a strengthened consumer standard are positive steps in rebuilding trust, bad culture eats good key performance indicators (KPIs) for breakfast.
So, how do we rebuild trust and ensure that the tenant voice is central to the way that every landlord operates?
When the culture is right and residents can genuinely influence how housing providers operate, we don’t just see high satisfaction levels recorded on surveys, there is also a greater focus on core purpose and a more authentic approach to delivering frontline services.
When the wrong culture is in place, we are more likely to see organisational priorities drift, a lack of transparency, tenants feeling forgotten and ultimately an increased likelihood of failure.
Every day, housing providers are grappling with a bewildering array of challenges, from financial constraints and the cost of living crisis, to regulation and governance. It is, therefore, a challenge to not only ensure that the voice of tenants sits at the heart of strategic decision-making, but also to provide board members with assurance that this is taking place.
“Are your involved customers reflective of the diversity of your tenant base, or are they just the easiest people to reach? Do you understand the barriers to engagement and are you tackling them?”
Organisations with the sole purpose of serving their tenants and communities can find that these voices are drowned out by a perfect storm of urgent and immediate pressures. Where mechanisms are in place for tenants to get involved, it can feel difficult to know whether they are working.
One of the greatest strengths of our sector is the lack of a ‘one size fits all’ approach to governance and tenant involvement. What works for a small landlord serving a single community would never be right for a national organisation with tens of thousands of homes. We focus on what works, rather than looking for an off the shelf solution.
But in a sector that features co-operatives, tenant board members, social media groups, customer experience panels, scrutiny boards, champions, involved tenants and a whole host of other influence mechanisms, what does ‘good’ look like for your organisation?
The sheer number of potential approaches can make it difficult for boards and decision-makers to establish whether the right approach is being taken and whether the best intentions are leading to genuine influence and engagement.
It can also be challenging to determine whether the options available actually feel meaningful to tenants. Has the voice of residents genuinely shaped strategic decisions, or is it seen as a tick-box exercise forming part of the approval process? Are your involved customers reflective of the diversity of your tenant base, or are they just the easiest people to reach? Do you understand the barriers to engagement and are you tackling them?
“Organisations with the sole purpose of serving their tenants and communities can find that these voices are drowned out by a perfect storm of urgent and immediate pressures”
At the heart of the issue is culture and, ultimately, trust. Does your organisation trust its customers to meaningfully contribute to its decisions, and do residents trust you to listen to them and act in their best interests?
The good news is that landlords do not have to resolve all of these extremely challenging questions alone. Instead, the sector needs to collaborate, not only to showcase best practice and success stories, but also to share learning where things have not gone as well as intended.
By working together, through initiatives such as our latest Collaborate programme, we can find the appropriate tools and processes to bring residents to the table and ensure that boards are able to secure the assurance that they need.
But more fundamentally, we can also ensure that the right culture is in place and the voice of tenants is a golden thread running through every decision that the organisation makes.
Jenny Osbourne, chief executive, Tpas
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