‘A culture of concealment that started at the top’: what the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report said about KCTMO

Fire door self-closers were one of the most significant fire safety failures at Grenfell Tower, probably second only to the combustible cladding on its walls. The fact that so many were missing or broken on the night of the fire was the main reason smoke spread so quickly from the burning cladding and flats into the communal areas, impeding both residents’ escape and firefighters’ efforts at rescue. This has been called a “key event” in the deaths.

The report set out how a major fire door replacement programme, beginning in 2011, led to the installation of ‘Manse Masterdor’ fire doors across KCTMO’s stock. These doors had many deficiencies, one of which was an inherent problem with the self-closing device, which took the form of a chain inside the door itself rather than an overarm at the top.

The screws in the devices were too short and would sometimes be pulled out by the weight of the door, which meant the device regularly broke, meaning doors would either stick open or closed, or become too difficult for residents to open. The report said this caused a “systemic problem throughout the TMO stock” and “the TMO knew” that this was going on.

Manse Masterdor was also aware of this fault, with senior staff exchanging emails about it in May 2011. At this point, only 17 doors had been fitted at Grenfell Tower.

Mr Stokes discovered this problem with doors at Grenfell Tower and another block during risk assessments in summer 2011, and told KCTMO, who in turn emailed Manse Masterdor.

This resulted in Manse Masterdor discussing the replacement of some screws on impacted doors with KCTMO, but the report said there was “no evidence” any were actually replaced. Rather than check that any work had been done, KCTMO and Mr Stokes were said to have “assumed the problems had been resolved”.

In fact, at Grenfell Tower, contractors and care-takers were responding to problems reported by residents by simply removing and not replacing the self-closing devices, something which the tower’s caretaker directly told Ms Wray about in December 2015.

And KCTMO had no policy providing for regular inspection of flat entrance fire doors, despite this being a requirement of guidance and something the LFB directly advised them to do on multiple occasions.

Fire doors were checked when flats became vacant or during major works, which the report called “inadequate” and said “fell far below acceptable standards”.

Ms Wray said this was due to “resource” and difficulties accessing flats, but the report said this was “based on an assumption that money would not be available” and “neither she nor anyone else made any serious effort to obtain additional resources”.

The LFB stepped up its concern in October 2015, when it realised self-closing devices were missing on all the doors in Adair Tower, barely a mile away from Grenfell. Mr Stokes had noticed this, but decided it was not a breach. The LFB issued a deficiency notice covering the tower.

Nineteen days later, a major fire broke out at the property and spread severely due to missing self-closers. As a result, the LFB scaled its deficiency notice up to a more severe enforcement notice, and told KCTMO to adopt a regular programme of checks on fire door self-closers across its stock and replace all those missing within a year. The report described this as “a clear and unambiguous warning” about the risks.

However, KCTMO did not act. Ms Wray emailed several other London housing providers (not named in the report) to ask if they had regular checks in place, and discovered that most did not.

And when the issue was discussed with the council, Ms Johnson, the director of housing, suggested spreading the replacement programme over five years for “financial and practical reasons”, and that inspections should not happen as they would be “a regular burden” on the housing budget. It said she had taken no advice about the safety consequences of this and “money was the driving force” in her decision. The report said her actions “failed to give sufficient weight” to the warnings issued by the LFB.

A specific deficiency notice covering Grenfell Tower was issued by the LFB in November 2016, warning that the escape routes could be compromised by failing self-closing devices. It should have been addressed by May 2017.

Despite occasionally referring to some doors with missing self-closers, Mr Stokes had never warned KCTMO that there was a systemic problem in Grenfell Tower. The report said the evidence suggested Mr Stokes did not check the inside of doors in Grenfell Tower, only inspecting them visually from the outside and only seeing that self-closers did not work when he happened across a door that was open. This was despite having learned about the systemic issue with self-closing devices in the new doors from as early as 2011.

At a management meeting in February 2017, KCTMO’s executive discussed the issue of self-closing devices, with a report from its repairs team estimating that half of their flats did not have self-closers and that, of those that did, 40% didn’t work. This would mean that, across its stock, just 30% of doors had functioning self-closers.

On the night of the fire, the report said, 77 of 120 doors at Grenfell Tower had defective or missing self-closing devices, with disastrous consequences for the victims of the fire.