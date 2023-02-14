How a neurodiversity-friendly workshop aims to help tenants avoid homelessness

“What is your favourite pizza topping?” It might not be the first question you’d expect at a workshop aimed at helping vulnerable social housing residents to manage their finances and tenancies. The answers from the eight people in the room include potatoes and fried eggs, which prompts a gasp or two, but the question has a deeper purpose. It sparks a discussion about the values governing today’s event – one of which is “no judgement”.

The workshop is being run by Your Own Place, a Norwich-based social enterprise that seeks to prevent homelessness by giving those at risk the skills and confidence they need to maintain their tenancies. The people in the room today have all experienced homelessness. They have all previously attended a Your Own Place workshop, and have now been asked to sit on the organisation’s advisory board, from where they will help to shape its approach and content.

The workshop is being held in the main room of a small flat not far from Norwich’s city centre. The room is a colourful, bright and welcoming space. Each wall is covered in sheets of paper filled with games, activities and labels. Your Own Place’s values are listed on the wall by the door; as well as “no judgement” they include “no right or wrong answers” and a pledge that everything discussed today is confidential – although Inside Housing has been given permission to report on today’s workshop. The intention is to create a space in which participants feel able to be open and honest – and in which they can take the lead.

“The thing I love most is that most of the activities are about empowering people to make choices for themselves,” says Jess Marsh, one of the facilitators running today’s workshop. “Often, a lot of the people we work with come from a background where people have just told them what they should and shouldn’t do. So empowering them, giving them the knowledge, drawing it out and confirming it, and saying ‘you clearly know what you’re doing’ makes a world of difference, because it’s showing you believe in them.”