A feminist approach to housing is just as needed as ever

The Women’s Housing Forum was started by a group of like-minded individuals, predominantly from the social housing sector, who came together to tackle the structural inequalities women face in accessing and retaining suitable housing.

It was clear to us that these issues had a gendered aspect and we began to explore these at our initial launch in February 2018.

We used this event to raise awareness of the links between women’s housing needs and gender inequality, and to encourage partners inside and outside the sector to work together to address these issues and to assert that: Housing is a feminist issue!