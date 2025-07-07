A final reckoning: the future of LPS buildings under the Building Safety Act

Today, the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) believes that just under half of the country’s LPS blocks (350) still have a gas supply, and 202 of these have no record of post-Ronan Point strengthening work. It appears that good fortune and improved gas safety regulations have been the only things keeping them standing.

But there was no oversight and no funding from the state to ensure this happened. In some cases, building owners did as they should to comply with the guidance. In some cases they did it badly. And in some cases they did nothing at all.

This was effectively a requirement for a major national programme of repair works. Building owners should have immediately set to work fitting steel reinforcements and stripping out gas supplies.

In autumn 1968, the government published two circulars which required owners to strengthen buildings to ensure they could withstand pressure of five pounds per square inch (if they had gas) or 2.5 pounds per square inch (if the gas was removed).

It is not just gas that poses a risk to LPS buildings.

“First, shallow depth of reinforcement in the concrete means that they are more susceptible to fire-induced structural collapse, and reinforcement was sometimes left out during construction,” says Mr Cormie.

“Second, poor workmanship in the original construction resulted in a lack of weathertightness, leading to water damage, corrosion and spalling [breaking away] of concrete. This further weakens the building.

“And third, there was a lack of understanding of wind loading at the time, meaning that, in rare circumstances, buildings can be underdesigned for wind load.”

The heightened risk of fire in particular is sometimes missed: a report by CROSS-UK, an anonymous service for construction industry professionals to raise safety concerns, has noted that some structural engineers assessing LPS buildings have simply overlooked fire – asserting that this risk would be addressed by a fire engineer.

After the Grenfell Tower fire, surveys revealed structural and fire safety issues at many legacy LPS blocks (gaps between the panels can allow flame and smoke to spread between flats). Some were demolished as a result.

However, there was no nationwide strategy or effort to identify them all and ensure they were made safe.

That is about to change. The new Building Safety Act requires the ‘principal accountable person’ (a social landlord, in the case of the social housing sector) to prepare a ‘building safety case’ for the property, which is then called in for assessment. If it is deemed safe, the regulator issues a Building Assessment Certificate.

The first tranche of buildings called in include the 202 LPS blocks with gas and no record of strengthening works. It also includes those over 30 metres in height with more than 11 residential units, which captures many other LPS blocks around the country as well. At the time of writing, a total of 1,454 blocks were being assessed by the regulator.

The regulator has made 66 decisions so far, with many hundreds more due to follow in the next few months. Of the 66 decisions made so far, only 22 have passed.

This means there will be many, many orders for remediation work to bring the buildings up to standard. In the case of LPS buildings, this could be extremely costly, or impossible to achieve with residents in the building.

The reckoning around the future of these towers and the bill for fixing them, which should have arrived 57 years ago, is about to be served.

Londonderry Tower is one of 10 LPS buildings in Gentoo’s stock of social homes (inherited from Sunderland City Council in a stock transfer in 2001).

Its construction style is not the only problem. The external walls have a B2 rating for combustibility because of combustible insulation behind the rendered external cladding, which is slightly exposed due to a lack of cavity barriers around windows.

“[LPS] connections have very limited ability to deal with abnormal loads [and] much more modest events can cause a disproportionate collapse”

Gentoo has done what it can to mitigate the risks.

The building operates on a phased evacuation strategy: if a fire is detected in any flat, a tablet inside it links to an operator based in Gentoo’s head office 24 hours a day. This operator has two minutes to inquire about the cause of the alarm, and can either cancel it (if someone has burned their toast) or order escalate the alarm to the fire and rescue service.

So far, this has worked well, according to Gemma Darville, director of safety, risk and assurance at the landlord. “The local fire authority has been really supportive of that system,” she says.

Disabled residents have had “person-centred fire risk assessments” carried out, which means their needs have been assessed and adaptations put in place where necessary. They do not have full ‘personal emergency evacuation plans’, but can at least make it to a relative place of safety and await rescue if there is a fire in their flat.

The blocks have not had a gas supply for many years. Two residents with medical oxygen were rehoused to reduce the risk of explosion.

A tougher challenge is e-bikes. The fires which can result from malfunctioning batteries is a particularly serious risk in an LPS building. Gentoo has put free health checks in place with a local e-bike supplier and the local fire service and is looking into the feasibility of outside charging facilities.

Demolition or remediation?

What of the long-term future of the tower? Gentoo initially took advice from the Building Research Establishment (BRE) about what needed to be done to the block, and then appointed the engineering consultancy Ridge to advise further, with Arup, another engineering firm, enlisted to peer review their work.

The BRE handbook on assessing LPS buildings, published in 2012, says they can be deemed safe if they pass any one of three tests. These look at the quality of ties between the concrete panels, their ability to withstand sudden unexpected shocks, and their general robustness against collapse.

Assessment is difficult. It means intrusive surveys which involve stripping back a flat and cutting into the concrete. This can’t be done with residents present, so the housing association either needs to move people out or wait for the homes to become vacant. This must be done in different areas of the building.

Gentoo completed these surveys in 2024, at a cost of £1m. Londonderry Tower failed on all three counts and is vulnerable to collapse in the event of significant “accidental loading”, like an explosion.

Inside Housing visited one of the surveyed flats. In the bare room, the strengthening works carried out in the 1970s are visible: a relatively flimsy looking L-shaped steel bracket bolted to the ceilings of the flat, with some of the bolts missing.