A foreign perspective on second staircase regulations

Changes to building regulations are often a reaction to exceptional failures.

In the UK, the Grenfell Tower disaster and subsequent inquiry have led to a requirement for second staircases in new buildings taller than 18 metres in height, as well as many other important building safety reforms.

Following requests from the London Fire Brigade and Royal Institute of British Architects, the UK government consulted on a height of 30 metres, which was then superseded by the housing secretary’s recent announcement of 18 metres.