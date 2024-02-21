A fully furnished new start for domestic abuse survivors

Many people stay in an abusive relationship out of fear. Fear the abuse will get worse, fear for their lives, or the fear of leaving everything behind and having to start from scratch.

When a domestic abuse survivor leaves their former home, with no furniture of their own and little money, they often face a stark choice of living without furniture or a life of ‘buy now, pay later’ debts.

But survivors don’t take this decision lightly. There are bills, belongings and families to think about. These pressures, coupled with a controlling relationship, can put people off choosing to leave in fear of the unknown.

Having the opportunity to move into an affordable home that’s already furnished relieves that pressure, boosts well-being and can ultimately save a life.