‘A game-changer’: sector reacts to PRS white paper

The government finally published its overdue Renters’ Reform White Paper as part of a planned shake-up of the sector. Stephen Delahunty finds out what housing professionals think about the proposals #UKhousing

Many in the sector appear to welcome the ideas set out in the paper.

The paper also proposes introducing a new Private Renters’ Ombudsman, which will be created to quickly settle disputes between private renters and landlords at low cost and without going to court.

It features plans to ban “no DSS or benefits” advertisements, as well as outlawing the Section 21 ‘no-fault’ eviction process, which has allowed landlords to terminate tenancies without giving any reason

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) published the white paper, titled A Fairer Private Rented Sector, on Thursday . It includes a number of proposals aimed at “redressing the balance” between landlords and the 11 million private renters in England.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, describes the Renters’ Reform White Paper as “a game-changer” for England’s 11 million private renters.

She says: “Scrapping unfair evictions will level the playing field. For the first time in a long time, tenants will be able to stand up to bad behaviour instead of living in fear.

“This white paper promises people safety and security in their home, and it makes clear that landlords need to play by the rules. Gone will be the days of families being uprooted and children forced to move school after being slapped with a Section 21 no-fault eviction for no good reason.

“As these plans move through parliament, they’ve got to keep their teeth to drive up standards and professionalise private renting. For every renter trapped in a never-ending nightmare of moving from one shoddy rental to the next, the Renters’ Reform Bill cannot come soon enough.”

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, explains how the organisation’s pre-pandemic research highlighted the lived experience of Northerners in poor-quality, non-decent accommodation and the impact that disrepair, cold and hard-to-heat homes has on their lives.

As a result, she says: “We welcome these reforms, which are long overdue and aim to ensure that the private rented sector offers a stable place to live and meets minimum levels of decency and energy efficiency.”

Ian Fletcher, director of policy at the British Property Federation: “Good landlords know that reform can be win-win, protecting and enhancing renters’ rights but also encouraging residents to feel at home, increasing the time they stay and ultimately benefiting tenants and investors.”

He warns that the reforms could end up with more disagreements between tenants and investors ending up in court. To ensure a swift resolution to these cases, he calls on the government to deliver on its digitalisation of the courts’ agenda ahead of these proposals.