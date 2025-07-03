A guide to what a week of policy announcements really means for housing

Jules Birch scours the week’s policy announcements for housing. What will the impacts be? And what trade-offs are hidden in the policy details? #UKhousing

That got an answer in an overnight press release : a renamed Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) is forecast to deliver 300,000 homes over the 10 years (30,000 a year), of which at least 180,000 (18,000 a year or 60%) will be for social rent.

On new homes, the sector had been wondering how the £39bn will be spent over the next 10 years. And, in particular, what the trade-off will be between maximising total output of affordable homes and giving greater priority to social rent.

The Spending Review may have given us the headlines, but a flurry of announcements on Wednesday fills in much of the detail about what the government is calling “a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing”.

To put this in perspective, the current AHP was originally meant to produce 180,000 affordable homes over the five years from 2021 to 2026 (36,000 a year).

But rising construction costs cut that to between 110,000 and 130,000 (22,000 to 26,000 a year). Of those, just 40,000 (8,000 a year) are forecast to be for social rent.

Importantly, strategic partnerships will be able to bid for funds over the lifetime of the programme, which should give at least some protection from the risk of cuts if a government more hostile to housing wins the next election.

Another trade-off is the split between London, where higher land prices and construction costs mean more grant per home is needed, and the rest of the country.

Under the current AHP, the Greater London Authority (GLA) got £4.1bn (36%) and Homes England £7.4bn (64%) of the grant available.

Under SAHP, the GLA’s share will be cut to 30%, or up to £11.7bn. It’s hard to reconcile that with the fact that more than half of the 126,000 homeless households stuck in temporary accommodation waiting for a social home are from London.

The long-term plan confirms that other mayoral authorities will not get their own ringfenced budget, but will be able to set strategic direction and get upfront indicative spend.

There will also be flexibility in the programme to support regeneration schemes and “a limited number of acquisitions of existing housing stock”, while providers will be able to combine grant, guarantees and Section 106 contributions with £2.5bn in low-cost loans announced in the Spending Review.

However, the government also wants to diversify investment with what sounds like a clear invitation to for-profit providers and private equity: “We want to support social housing providers to access new types of investment and help newer social and affordable housing providers to enter the market.”

Overall, the increase in social rent is both impressive and desperately needed – plus more could be delivered via planning gain if the government strengthens Section 106 requirements.

But this was just the first in a series of announcements and consultations that make up the long-term plan.