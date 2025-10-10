A homelessness strategy that breaks the cycle of crisis

Homeless Link’s new Breaking the Cycle briefing sets out what the homelessness strategy must do to address the emergency we face and to start building a country free from homelessness.

“Spending remains focused on expensive, short-term crisis management measures. This further squeezes funding for both prevention and support services with proven records of delivering long-term resolutions”

Breaking the Cycle builds on our Reset Homelessness campaign , launched in late 2024 with Inside Housing, which called on the chancellor to use the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) to fundamentally reimagine homelessness spending.

There were positives in the CSR, including commitments to building new social housing and limited new investment in prevention. There have also been positive indications that we’re heading to a more consolidated, ring-fenced funding model for homelessness within local government finances. But there was nothing to fundamentally break the costly cycle of crisis that has led us to record levels of homelessness.

Spending remains focused on expensive, short-term crisis management measures. As the number of people facing homelessness grows, this further squeezes funding for both prevention and support services with proven records of delivering long-term resolutions. The task of breaking this cycle then falls to the group crafting the new homelessness strategy.