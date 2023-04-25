A housing association makes the case for reforming the welfare system

“As we move towards an election next year, I would really like to see some acknowledgement from the political parties that the welfare system needs fixing,” says Aileen Evans, chief executive of Grand Union Housing. “The system is not efficient for the government or for claimants.”

She is explaining why, more than a decade on from sweeping reforms to the welfare state introduced by the 2010 coalition government, 12,000-home Grand Union has published a report calling for a wide-ranging review. This is necessary, argues Investing in the Future: Reforming the UK’s Welfare System, in order to move people out of deprivation and debt.

With rising poverty rates and a cost of living crisis that is pushing even the people who are “just about managing” into hardship, the need for reform has never been more urgent. The report points to “Kafkaesque” systems and muddled customer service that cut people off from support, while administrative failings, “nonsensical” rules and a postcode lottery for council tax relief are widening the gap between surviving and thriving.

But arguably the crucial failing of the welfare state is that benefits are often not enough to live on. This shortfall has grown as a result of the cost of living crisis and the long-term impact of the pandemic, with more families struggling to make ends meet and more living with long-term sickness. Whether a family is claiming in-work benefits designed to top up low wages and high living costs, or a person requires support because they cannot work, Grand Union’s report finds that benefits have failed to keep up with costs and need, pushing households into debt and entrenching poverty.