A last push for the reclassification of housing as essential infrastructure

But they weren’t finished when they sent the document off to the government. Shortly after publishing their proposals, they aimed to show that it isn’t just housing partnerships who back their central thesis – that there needs to be more long-term funding certainty if the government is to deliver on its 1.5 million homes target. In fact, they assembled a group including investors, lenders, business and a former joint head of the UK Government Economic Service to talk through them in a bid to amplify their message.

It was the first time that these partnerships, in the devolved regions across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, along with Homes for the South West, have joined up to make a Spending Review submission. Between them, the members own or manage more than 1.7 million homes across the UK, so they are key players in driving the government’s ambitions.

Last month, six housing partnerships across England came together to outline their vision for the long-term future of housing ahead of the Spending Review.

The discussion, chaired by Inside Housing, focused on one ask in particular: the call for the reclassification of housing as infrastructure spending. It is the most prominent ask in the groups’ joint submission. It argues that reclassification is “the only way we can deliver the pipeline of new homes needed, alongside the decarbonisation of existing homes and the renewal of our towns and cities”.

Housing, it states, is “fundamentally” essential infrastructure. As things stand, while major projects relating to energy, transport, water and waste are classed as nationally significant infrastructure projects, housing is perpetually reliant on shorter-term funding cycles.

The partners see reclassification as essential to driving additional external investment in the sector.

It could also change the government’s thinking about the sector from a cost to be endured, to investment linked to the UK’s long-term success.

In some ways, it could be argued that while the submission contains big ideas, it is really a cry for stability, predictability and scalability.

So, was there unity in the room? What are the key asks from the various partners heading into the Spending Review? Here are the arguments that each player thinks should sway the Treasury.

The housing association chief executive

Charlie Norman, chief executive of Mosscare St Vincent’s Housing Group, and chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Partnership, opens proceedings with a passionate call for change.

The reclassification of housing as infrastructure spend is essential to “help support proper place-making and place-shaping, increase investment and jobs, and drive economic growth”, she argues.

“Housing being classified as infrastructure spending will help that longer-term plan, the confidence of the board, the confidence of investors and stop the stop/start cycle of bidding for money that just drives up costs and reduces confidence. We really do think this is key to unlocking economic growth and cost pressures on the system.”

She also touches on one of the other key asks in the submission, that the current “cocktail of funding streams” for housing should be simplified into just two clear categories – one dedicated to building new homes and another targeting investment in existing homes.

“The fact is that there are just so many pots of money accompanied by that stop/start bidding cycle,” Ms Norman adds. “It’s so complex and unhelpful. It would be easier and better to streamline funding, to make things simpler, faster and a smarter investment proposition.”