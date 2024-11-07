A long-term housing strategy could improve living standards across the country

As part of the National Housing Federation and Inside Housing’s #PlanForHousing campaign, Cara Pacitti and Lindsay Judge of the Resolution Foundation thinktank analyse the scale of the government’s challenge #UKhousing

The wide perception that there is a housing crisis has elevated housing policy to the top of the government’s agenda. Its political salience should not be underestimated – heading into the election, nearly a quarter of the population identified housing as one of the top three concerns the country faces.

The number of families living in temporary accommodation is at record levels; escalating house prices have pushed too many families out of homeownership and into expensive and poor-quality rental homes; and England’s housing stock faces vast energy-efficiency challenges.

A long-term vision for housing is essential for a new government that wishes to improve living standards in England.

Looking at affordability, the challenges facing the government are obvious.

House prices are more than eight times the average salary in England, up from around five times in the early 2000s. As a result, youth homeownership rates are low. The share of families headed by someone aged 19-29 years old who own their own home fell from a peak of 28% in 1990 to just 12% in 2021-22 (albeit with a rise in recent years from a low of 8% in 2015-16).

This, along with an erosion of the social housing sector, has left a larger share of the population living in the private rental sector.

“Given the highly discretionary and varied way policy currently operates across local planning authorities, reform of the system is a plausible route to boosting housebuilding”

This is particularly poor value in terms of affordability. Square metre by square metre, private renters pay more than three times as much, on average, as mortgagors for their housing. In addition, renters are much more likely to live in low-quality housing, with one in 10 privately rented homes reported as having damp problems in 2022-23.

In this context, the government’s two-pronged approach of building more homes while also raising standards in the private rented sector is encouraging.

It seems clear from the government’s announcements so far that the planning system (and private developers) have a central role to play in its ambitions to deliver 1.5 million homes over this parliament. Given the highly discretionary and varied way policy currently operates across local planning authorities, reform of the system is a plausible route to boosting housebuilding.