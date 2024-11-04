A long-term plan for housing – a once-in-a-generation opportunity

First, it needs to be truly long-term – we suggest a minimum of 10 years but within a vision and a framework that extends much further. This is because change at the scale that is needed across our housing system takes a long time.

Second, we need a comprehensive strategy focused on both new and existing homes, the communities around them, and the complex interplay between housing, the wider economy and public finances. New supply is only one part of our housing system, and just one part of the solution.

For example, many of our homes are ageing, while some are cherished and expensive period properties. Others are dilapidated, undesirable and costly to retrofit. Yet, with political interventions focused on new supply, we barely replace any homes that are no longer fit for purpose.

“A transformative housing strategy can’t be drafted by one person or even one department. It needs to be a true cross-departmental effort”

Third, it must be outcomes-based. A true strategy has to start by clearly setting out the problems we’re trying to solve and the goals we’re striving for. It should include measurable targets for improving affordability and quality, ending homelessness and addressing climate change. It is only with a focus on outcomes that we can navigate the complex interplay between housing and other issues. Because housing policy touches on almost every area of public services.

Finally, a transformative housing strategy can’t be drafted by one person or even one department. It needs to be a true cross-departmental effort. It needs to consider the myriad of ways that housing interacts with our public services and public finances and draw on the input and expertise of all those with a stake both inside and outside government. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get this right.

The collection of opinion pieces which we’re launching today, in partnership with Inside Housing, is our way of drawing together views from across the housing sector and more widely – to advocate for a bold, collaborative strategy.

We may not all agree – but we need a wide range of voices to deliver the kind of long-term strategy that is needed to solve the housing crisis.

Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation