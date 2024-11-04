A long-term plan for housing – a once-in-a-generation opportunity

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The new UK government has committed to creating a long-term housing strategy. Today, in partnership with Inside Housing, the National Housing Federation is launching a collection of opinion pieces designed to draw together views from across the housing sector and more widely to inform the strategy. Kate Henderson, chief executive, sets out the organisation’s initial thoughts on what should happen next
In July this year, shortly after our new government was elected, the deputy prime minister made a seminal commitment that our sector had long been calling for, stating: “In the coming months, the government will publish a long-term housing strategy.”
The National Housing Federation (NHF), our housing association members, and the country’s key housing bodies have been laying the groundwork for a bold and long-term plan for housing, based on ambitious outcomes for people in housing need. Now we must work together to ensure this once-in-a-generation opportunity can be delivered in a strategic and meaningful way.
If we look back through history, housing policy is littered with reviews and strategies. But they’ve often been piecemeal, short-termist, published from opposition, or quickly binned as a new government or a new secretary of state takes over. This approach needs to end. And having been recently elected with a large majority, the government is in a strong position to drive change, set its sights much higher and shape housing for decades to come.
In last week’s Autumn Budget, the government reaffirmed its commitment to social housing, placing it alongside education and the NHS, as a key part of our country’s vital infrastructure. The announcement of a £500m top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme was hugely welcome and something we had been urgently calling for, to prevent a collapse in the delivery of new affordable homes.
We were also pleased to see a review of Right to Buy discounts, and a consultation on a new rent settlement at Consumer Price Index plus 1%, which will provide much-needed certainty and stability for the sector. There was also some movement on funding for building safety in social housing, which we will continue working hard to move the dial on.
These positive commitments will support the sector in the immediate term, as we look ahead to the spring Spending Review, and work to help shape the long-term housing strategy that is needed. Over the coming months we will ask contributors across the housing sphere to share their thoughts on a long-term plan for housing. To start with, here are some of ours.
First, it needs to be truly long-term – we suggest a minimum of 10 years but within a vision and a framework that extends much further. This is because change at the scale that is needed across our housing system takes a long time.
Second, we need a comprehensive strategy focused on both new and existing homes, the communities around them, and the complex interplay between housing, the wider economy and public finances. New supply is only one part of our housing system, and just one part of the solution.
For example, many of our homes are ageing, while some are cherished and expensive period properties. Others are dilapidated, undesirable and costly to retrofit. Yet, with political interventions focused on new supply, we barely replace any homes that are no longer fit for purpose.
“A transformative housing strategy can’t be drafted by one person or even one department. It needs to be a true cross-departmental effort”
Third, it must be outcomes-based. A true strategy has to start by clearly setting out the problems we’re trying to solve and the goals we’re striving for. It should include measurable targets for improving affordability and quality, ending homelessness and addressing climate change. It is only with a focus on outcomes that we can navigate the complex interplay between housing and other issues. Because housing policy touches on almost every area of public services.
Finally, a transformative housing strategy can’t be drafted by one person or even one department. It needs to be a true cross-departmental effort. It needs to consider the myriad of ways that housing interacts with our public services and public finances and draw on the input and expertise of all those with a stake both inside and outside government. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get this right.
The collection of opinion pieces which we’re launching today, in partnership with Inside Housing, is our way of drawing together views from across the housing sector and more widely – to advocate for a bold, collaborative strategy.
We may not all agree – but we need a wide range of voices to deliver the kind of long-term strategy that is needed to solve the housing crisis.
Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation
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