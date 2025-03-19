A look at the future of Great Places with its new chief executive

One of those challenges is getting homes built, and Great Places has invited Inside Housing along on a tour of some of Great Places’ projects.

We are doing this interview in the construction office of one of its Manchester city centre developments.

“We’ve always punched above our weight in terms of providing homes, and look at taking on some of the more difficult sites that not all providers are able to deliver,” Ms Dean says.

This £20m, nine-storey development on Laystall Street will deliver a mix of social rent and Rent to Buy flats, next to the Grade II-listed Armitage Showroom. It is part of a plan that will see Great Places build around 4,500 homes over the next three years.

The landlord has about 2,000 homes on site but, Ms Dean says, it is already looking to identify new sites to bring forward under the next Affordable Homes Programme.

“There’s a lot of hope that can be placed on new technology and we’re really keen to understand the role emerging technologies can play, particularly around modern methods of construction”

The Labour government recently announced a £500m top-up under the current programme. But, like the rest of the sector, Great Places has an eye on the Spending Review slated for June, when we expect to learn more about the next Affordable Homes Programme – and in particular how much funding will be available.

The Dovecote House site at Laystall Street is being delivered in partnership with Eric Wright Construction and part-funded by Homes England and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

“Often with these sorts of brownfield sites, you have to deal with contamination and issues, and a viability gap. It means we have to work together as a team to bridge that gap and ensure sites can still go ahead,” observes Ms Dean.

The exposed steelworks that make up the standing and supporting beams of the development were still coming out of the ground on our tour. But earlier in the day, Inside Housing had been taken around another site that is more advanced, and some residents had already been moving into parts of the development.