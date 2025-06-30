A merger can be an opportunity to improve customer service

Scale matters: it allows you to leverage resources, invest more in frontline services, use technology and data better to drive improvements, and harness the skills and specialisms a larger workforce brings.

“As well as investing in the skills of our customer contact centre team members, we need to support them with the right technology”

The integration of our contact centre in our south-east region provides clear evidence of this. Our increased investment quickly boosted performance, with call answer rates jumping from 72.14% at the beginning of our partnership, to 92.23% today, with average wait times declining by 50%.

This has allowed us to increase the number of customer queries resolved at first point of contact significantly, creating capacity elsewhere to resolve complex enquiries. By investing in training and empowering our colleagues to resolve more issues, as well as making regional improvements, customer satisfaction with our contact centre in the South East rose from 60% before the partnership, to 92.93%.

It’s a powerful reminder that the right support, delivered with confidence and care, makes all the difference to our customers.

As well as investing in the skills of our customer contact centre team members, we need to support them with the right technology. My Abri, our customer portal, gives our customers true self-service to manage their tenancy, freeing up our phone lines for those who really need to speak to us. Over 30,000 customers are registered and use the portal, which has given us the capacity to improve our services.