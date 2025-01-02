Local government shares Westminster’s commitment to build more homes, but need to be empowered to do so, writes Adam Hug, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association #UKhousing

The shortage of affordable housing is a key driver of homelessness, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing cost of living crisis as those on lower incomes are unable to keep up with rising bills and housing costs. The latest government figures show that homelessness rates have increased by more than 10% in the past year, with 358,370 households seeking support from their local authority in 2023-24.

Despite various government schemes over the years, increasing the supply is challenging, with providers citing issues including access to funding and increasing construction and land costs as barriers to delivery.

Housing, or the lack of it, is one of the biggest issues facing councils up and down the country. Housebuilding has failed to keep pace with the rising population, particularly when it comes to affordable and social homes. Government data shows that the proportion of housing for affordable or social rent in England has fallen from around 20% in 2000 to 16% in 2023.

This is putting extraordinary pressure on the budgets of councils, which are now spending vast sums of money – £1.75bn collectively – housing people in temporary accommodation due to a lack of social and affordable housing. What’s clear is that we are beyond crisis point and we are urging the government to take bold action to tackle the housing crisis. Since taking office in July, the government has started to set out its plan to get Britain building and has signalled its intent to enable a council housebuilding revolution. Councils share the government’s commitment to build more homes, but need to be empowered with the right tools, powers, resourcing and funding to do so.

In our Local Government White Paper and National Planning Policy Framework consultation response, we set out some short-term and longer-term measures that would help councils boost the supply of housing and provide sustainable funding for those in need. “We need a commitment to uprate LHA rates to the 30th percentile of local rents beyond 2025-26”