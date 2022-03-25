A mini budget lacking in big ideas

“This week the chancellor had the opportunity to help those for whom every penny just isn’t enough. It was an opportunity that wasn’t taken,” says @JPrestwichHsg of @CIHhousing #UKhousing

The Spring Statement fell short on supporting people on low incomes to cope with inflation and rising gas prices, says @JPrestwichHsg of @CIHhousing #UKhousing

The fact that he could afford to refuel his car and grab a quick snack do indicate that he will be somewhat insulated from the worst impact of the squeeze on incomes – even if his long-term career aspirations may have taken something of a hit after he delivered a mini budget widely seen as failing to help people struggling to make ends meet in the face of such huge pressure on household finances.

That said, it’s hard to feel too much sympathy. Mr Sunak’s attempts to position himself as a ‘man of the people’ fell a little flat when a video emerged of him struggling to work out how to pay for a Twix and a can of Coke.

I imagine it’s a difficult job being chancellor of the exchequer. Particularly when you have a Spring Statement to deliver in the week when the Office for Budget Responsibility provided a bleak assessment of the UK’s economic prospects, warning that disposable incomes are in line for their worst drop since the 1950s.

The near perfect storm of a global gas shortage, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions, has added further inflationary pressure to a global economy still scaling back up after the pandemic.

Some economists will also point to the huge amounts of money washing around the economy after a decade of quantitative easing as another reason why we expect to see inflation hit between 8% and 10% come October. Something worth reflecting on when the social housing sector turns its attention to the 2023-24 rent increase.

With all of this going on, it was quite easy for many to miss the startling temperature data from the two polar regions that laid bare the full, frankly terrifying impact of climate change, highlighting the importance of moving to a zero-carbon economy before it really is too late.

“Mr Sunak’s attempts to position himself as a ‘man of the people’ fell a little flat when a video emerged of him struggling to work out how to pay for a Twix and a can of Coke”

Whether you think the chancellor should have gone further with the measures announced in the Spring Statement may depend on your political allegiance. Some will say that he had few levers left to pull after the higher tax, high-spend approach to combating the impact of COVID-19.

Others will say it is precisely at times such as these that the government should intervene to help those hit hardest by global factors outside of their control.

Too many people across the income scale are having to make decisions over whether to heat or eat, with some food banks reporting that people are specifying food that can be eaten cold because they cannot afford the fuel to cook.

With BP recently announcing its biggest increase in profits for eight years, I would have hoped to have seen a windfall tax levied on energy companies with the receipts used to help those worst affected by the record surge in global gas prices. It appears this was a step too far for a chancellor known to favour a free-market view of the world.