A model to retrofit homes

In association with:

Our work with Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) in Immingham and Grimsby was one of the largest government-funded social housing projects under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. The project formed one of the UK’s largest external wall insulation (EWI) projects, and aimed to bring more than 730 homes up to an Energy Performance Certificate Band C rating. This huge project was made possible by our Green Funding Solutions team, which successfully secured £8m of funding for LHP.

The homes are now more energy efficient, easier to keep warm and cost less to heat for residents. The EWI has also replaced the grey pebbledash with a fresh white render, giving the estates an updated look.

However, the project faced its fair share of challenges. We encountered some unforeseen asbestos issues, which meant we needed to spend time surveying and removing the asbestos. This led to increased costs and significant delays, but it was imperative that we complied with health and safety regulations to ensure residents’ well-being.

We also struggled to find suitable locations for site compounds and laydown areas, due to space limitations and logistical constraints. However, collaboration with LHP facilitated strategic positioning, ensuring that essential materials and equipment were accessible without causing major disruption to residents or site operations. Another key focus was ensuring minimal disruption to tenants overall – we assessed needs on an individual basis and adjusted our approach to the installations accordingly.

As a result of the new measures, many of the residents said they felt a renewed sense of pride in their homes. Some even thought that anti-social behaviour on the Immingham Estate had reduced as residents had a new focus: working together to improve their community. On top of these benefits, residents could also save up to £375 per year on their energy bills, making a huge difference in these financially challenging times.

As a result of the partnership’s work in Immingham and Grimsby, LHP won the Insulation and Fabric Project of the Year 2024 at the National Energy Efficiency Awards. We couldn’t be prouder of the difference we’ve made, and our work with LHP is a testament to the power of partnership.

Adam Jones, head of business development and pre-contract at E.ON Green Funding Solutions, which draws on retrofit funding