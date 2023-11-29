A more cooperative approach to housing

Taking a more democratic approach, co-operative housing means the residents own the property (or properties) as one collective – working in the interests of the people who live there by building better community engagement and delivering higher-quality homes.

The principles of co-operation – such as democracy, equality and equity – are deeply rooted in the day-to-day running of a housing co-op, with each member having an equal voice in decision-making and no member making a profit to the detriment of another.

This ultimately results in those living in the co-op having a greater sense of control over their housing situation and can lead to lower costs, due to residents working together to improve and maintain their homes.