A new approach to rent could set social housing on a better and more equitable course

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A blunt rent cap would have negative effects for social housing tenants. We have devised a better idea – one that would help those who need it most, writes Jamie Ratcliff
The rents that social landlords charge are fundamental to meeting housing need.
They need to be low enough so that social tenants pay no more than they can afford, but high enough (and predictable enough) that we can cover the cost of providing our housing service while also reinvesting and borrowing to fund the next generation of social homes.
It would also help if the system of submarket rents was simpler and fairer.
The sheer number of different regimes in place has created unfairness for tenants and complexity for landlords.
The rent tenants pay is no longer determined as much by the size and location of the home as it is by which funding programme it happened to be built under.
Add in a benefit cap that prevents many families paying their rent without causing severe financial hardship, and the system begins to look like a mess.
The government has proposed an additional ceiling on the rent increases we can ask tenants to pay next year, given the very high rate of inflation, which usually determines the rent increases allowed.
At first glance, this will help some tenants with their cost of living at a time when they certainly need it.
But there are good reasons to think the percentage-based cap plan proposed will not deliver the intended outcome and will come at a huge cost to current and future social tenants.
Even continuing with the current rent formula would amount to a real-terms cut in the budgets of social landlords, because our costs are rising faster than general inflation.
And because we reinvest every pound we collect, any real-terms cut will mean we will have to spend less on repairs, maintenance (including building safety remediation and making our homes warmer and healthier), housing management, and building the affordable homes that are so desperately needed.
Any percentage-based cap on individual rent increases will also help most the people who need the least help and help the least the people who need the most. Any given per cent level increase will be, by definition, least affordable for those already on the highest rents.
As well as the long-overdue repeal of the benefit cap, one way to improve on the government’s proposals would be to enact a flexible rent increase cap, so that a given social landlord’s overall rent collection must not exceed more than a given percentage increase. This would enable our boards to decide to target the support where it’s needed most.
But we have a better idea.
Our research report, Levelling Rents, published today, shows that with changes to the next rent settlement, we could help tenants who are charged high affordable rents by reducing their rent to social rent levels – in some cases a reduction of around 30% to 40%.
A return to the policy of rent convergence, whereby social tenants paying a below target rent level are charged a small additional increase each year until they’re caught up, would allow us to fund the reduction of affordable rents.
Over 10 years, Network Homes could fund the conversion of around 650 of our 2,000 affordable rent homes in this way, with around 250 of these in the first two years alone.
This would be a huge help to families paying the highest rents – rather than a 5% rent increase they would see a substantial rent cut. And in the process, the system of submarket rents will get fairer, as tenants living next door to one another would over time see their rents converge to similar levels.
When facing crises, including the current cost of living crisis, the natural instinct is often to rush to a solution, even if that solution is a blunt tool that will do more harm than good.
But if we used this opportunity to set social housing on a better and more equitable course, while also helping out the people worst affected by rising inflation, the social housing system will better meet the needs of the people it serves – now and into the future.
Jamie Ratcliffe, executive director of people and partnerships, Network Homes
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