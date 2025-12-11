A new era for collaboration in housing

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In a sector defined by complexity, regulation and competing pressures, true partnership is often talked about, but rarely achieved, says Narvinder Khossa, group director of partnerships at house builder Crest Nicholson
As I mark my first year at Crest Nicholson, I’ve been reflecting on what makes partnerships succeed – and, just as importantly, what causes them to fail.
In a sector defined by complexity, regulation and competing pressures, true partnership is often talked about, but rarely achieved. Yet, when done right, collaboration can be the cornerstone for rebuilding trust, delivering quality and restoring confidence in our industry.
My route into housing wasn’t a straight one. Starting out in building pathology and surveying taught me that quality isn’t a tick-box exercise; it’s built into every decision, from design to delivery.
But it was something more personal that drew me to housebuilding: as the daughter of immigrants, I’ve always understood the power of a safe, dignified home to create opportunity. That belief continues to shape my approach to partnerships today.
Over the past two decades, I’ve worked across public-private regeneration, real estate consultancy, institutional investment, modular delivery and registered providers (RPs). That 360-degree view has given me a deep appreciation of the different motivations, constraints and opportunities each partner brings to the table. It has also reinforced that successful partnerships are built on aligned values.
At Crest Nicholson, partnerships are at the heart of our strategy to consolidate our five-star reputation and deliver consistent quality and customer experience. True partnerships aren’t about short-term transactions; they’re built on long-term trust.
Every collaboration, whether with local authorities, RPs or institutional investors, is guided by the same principle: to create sustainable homes, underpinned by social impact and community purpose.
“We are continually working to build a culture where quality isn’t just a phase in the build process, but a guiding principle throughout”
We are continually working to build a culture where quality isn’t just a phase in the build process, but a guiding principle throughout. That means being transparent with our partners, disciplined in our delivery and unwavering in our commitment to customers and communities.
This approach also supports our focus on becoming a premium builder of homes designed for customers who value quality, design integrity and location. Developers and investors alike are increasingly recognising that profit and purpose don’t need to be at odds. In fact, the strongest returns come from developments that stand the test of time – economically, environmentally and socially.
Having navigated the 2008 downturn, led distressed-portfolio recoveries and delivered major regeneration schemes, I’ve seen partnerships tested under pressure. The ones that endure are those grounded in loyalty, openness, shared accountability and a willingness to adapt.
When trust falters, it’s rarely because of the market – it’s because of misaligned expectations or poor communication.
Reputation in housebuilding is earned through consistency and delivery. We have a proud legacy of creating landmark developments, and we are focused on ensuring every new partnership reflects that heritage of excellence.
“We are committed to showing our partners, our customers and our communities that we stand for integrity, transparency and quality”
My role is to make sure our partnerships reflect that culture. Every agreement, every delivery milestone, every handover must reinforce trust. We are committed to showing our partners, our customers and our communities that we stand for integrity, transparency and quality.
The housing sector is at an inflection point. Economic volatility, rising costs and shifting regulation are reshaping the way we all work. But with change comes opportunity to redefine value – not just in terms of cost, but in terms of quality, sustainability and community impact.
The shift to sustainable, low-carbon homes is accelerating, with partners increasingly focused on energy efficiency, design and long-term performance. Beyond that, we’re seeing growing demand for flexibility – in tenure, design and delivery. Partners want homes that reflect how people live, not just what they can afford. Developers who can respond with agility, while staying true to their values, will lead the next chapter of our industry.
With the right partnerships, shared purpose and a long-term view, I’m confident we can deliver homes and communities that truly stand the test of time.
Narvinder Khossa, group director of partnerships, Crest Nicholson
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