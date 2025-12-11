A new era for collaboration in housing

As I mark my first year at Crest Nicholson, I’ve been reflecting on what makes partnerships succeed – and, just as importantly, what causes them to fail.

In a sector defined by complexity, regulation and competing pressures, true partnership is often talked about, but rarely achieved. Yet, when done right, collaboration can be the cornerstone for rebuilding trust, delivering quality and restoring confidence in our industry.

My route into housing wasn’t a straight one. Starting out in building pathology and surveying taught me that quality isn’t a tick-box exercise; it’s built into every decision, from design to delivery.

But it was something more personal that drew me to housebuilding: as the daughter of immigrants, I’ve always understood the power of a safe, dignified home to create opportunity. That belief continues to shape my approach to partnerships today.