A new era for ethical labour practices in social housing procurement

The Procurement Act 2023, which came into force in February, represents a major overhaul of the UK’s public procurement rules, and its implications for the social housing sector are profound. Beyond streamlining procurement processes and opening up competition, the act embeds ethical labour practices, social value and supplier integrity into the heart of public contracting.

For social housing providers and those in the supply chain, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity, to treat ethical labour as a critical component of how affordable, sustainable and responsible homes are delivered.

Social housing providers are already subject to considerable public scrutiny. As anchor institutions, they are expected to lead on issues such as social inclusion, local employment, tenant well-being and sustainability.

Now, under the Procurement Act 2023, that leadership role extends more explicitly to ethical labour standards, across the entire housing delivery and maintenance supply chain.