A new era of procurement: how the government is changing the rules post-Brexit

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Procurement was the way EU rules affected social landlords most directly. Now there is more clarity about the government’s replacement regime. Caroline Thorpe looks at what this means for the housing sector. Illustration by Serge Seidlitz
Are you ready for a ‘historic opportunity’? That is how the government is billing its proposed new procurement regime, made possible by Brexit and outlined in a green paper at the end of last year.
Ministers argue that their blueprint for public procurement following the UK’s divorce from Europe will be more innovative, flexible, transparent and green than the current European Union regime.
Aims include simplifying more than 350 procurement rules within a single framework, making it easier for smaller businesses to win public contracts and launching DPS+, a dynamic purchasing system for use with any procurement (as opposed to a limited range).
That is the sell. Yet with the government still to respond to industry suggestions gathered during a consultation period earlier this year, it is unclear exactly what the final rules, which will apply to public sector bodies in England and Wales, will look like or when they will be implemented (see box).
“The likelihood is that there will be a need to move some of the [procurement team’s] strategic resource to the tactical and administrative side”
Scotland and Northern Ireland are understood to still be in discussions about post-Brexit procurement rules.
With this in mind, what do housing providers need to know about the new rules, and should they be doing anything to prepare for them?
“We are in a bit of a ‘now, but not yet’ zone,” says Rebecca Rees, partner at Trowers and Hamlins, the law firm. Until the government publishes its consultation response – widely expected by the end of the year – the picture remains uncertain, says Ms Rees. What is known, is that many in the housing sector are hoping for changes to the plans. Housing associations submitted about one in 10 of the more than 600 consultation responses received by the Cabinet Office, according to an official.
Competitive flexible procedure
Ms Rees led the law firm’s consultation response. While she hopes that the slimming down of rules and introduction of a ‘competitive flexible procedure’ will remain part of the government’s plans, “I would hope that, in certain other areas, [the eventual regulations] would differ quite substantially from the green paper.”
In her view, for example, suggested new “open framework agreements” are not sufficiently flexible for the housing sector, and ministers should look again at their approach to the remedies and judicial challenges regime, which kick in when procurement disputes arise.
Jane Brighouse, quality and compliance manager at Procurement for Housing, is another fan of the proposed competitive flexible procedure.
“Currently, the procedures that allow dialogue and negotiation with suppliers are only available in certain circumstances. The competitive flexible procedure, however, will allow flexibility of procedure across all procurement, opening up the possibility of undertaking more engagement with suppliers and tailoring a procurement procedure to meet the needs of the buying organisation.”
But while she recognises the overall package “is headed in the right direction”, Ms Brighouse thinks there is further to go in some areas, such as the proposed DPS system, where she would like to see the option to have a shortlisting stage.
A common housing concern relates to increased reporting requirements, which the government says will increase procurement transparency. These include a proposal for housing associations to fall in line with central government in publishing a procurement pipeline of at least 18 months above a certain spending threshold – which is still to be confirmed – and for them to record and publish “timely and accurate” performance data relating to all contracts.
December 2020
Procurement green paper published and government consultation on proposals to replace EU procurement regime begins
January 2021
Find a Tender replaces OJEU for listing high-value public sector contracts (usually above £118,000) in the UK
March 2021
Green paper consultation period ends
May 2021
Procurement Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech, signalling government’s intention to enshrine its proposals in law
Late 2021
Government response to consultation expected, outlining changes to government proposals
2022… and beyond?
Primary and secondary legislation to make new regime enforceable “when parliamentary time allows”. A Cabinet Office spokesperson says those affected will receive “plenty of time to prepare”
While the sector backs the transparency, it is wary that meeting it may increase the burden on procurement staff.
“It takes us away from the real value of [doing things that] procurement can do, such as achieving value for money, supply improvement, increasing social value and focusing on sustainability,” says John Wallace, procurement director at Clarion, a member of the G15 group of large London housing associations that is lobbying the government on its procurement regime.
“We think the administrative burden we already have is significant,” he says. “We are challenging the [green paper’s] requirement for a [procurement] oversight unit in the Cabinet Office and/or would like an opt-out from its control, because we feel that the controls we already have around audit, risk and other regulatory requirements should give enough assurance.”
“Everyone needs to look at the green paper as a fait accompli. My gut feel is that the majority of it will be implemented”
The National Housing Federation (NHF) expressed similar concerns in its green paper consultation response, arguing for changes that would reflect
the complexities of procurement for housing associations, which can find themselves simultaneously being a contracting authority, bidder and conduit between the various parties involved.
Whether or not such wishes will be heard remains to be seen. Ms Rees from Trowers & Hamlins advises associations to get on top of their data in anticipation of the increased reporting requirements making it onto the statute books. Overall, however, she says she has found officials to be “now taking a proactive approach to liaising with the housing sector”.
Indeed, a Cabinet Office spokesperson says: “The feedback we received has been invaluable in helping us to develop our thinking in several areas.”
Greater Whitehall control
Whatever tweaks are made to the proposals, John Simons, head of procurement and audit at Scape, the public sector procurement consultancy, argues that social landlords must prepare for greater Whitehall control.
“The housing sector has not seen this level of [procurement] direction before,” he says.
He advises housing associations to familiarise themselves with several new “principles of procurement” in the green paper, which he says mark a decisive shift away from awarding contracts based primarily on price – a move welcomed by the NHF in its consultation response. They include value for money, the public good, transparency, integrity, efficiency, fair treatment of suppliers and non-discrimination.
“That is something housing associations do need to get their heads around,” he says.
With the final details of the new regime unknown, opinion is split as to what housing providers should be doing now to prepare.
For Procurement for Housing’s Ms Brighouse, “It’s difficult at the moment to say ‘you should be preparing x, y and z’. But I think understanding what might be coming and what the reforms might be is a good place to start.”
John Simons, head of procurement and audit at Scape, the consultancy, suggests social landlords should ask themselves the following questions about the proposed procurement changes now:
Clarion’s Mr Wallace concurs. “It’s a bit early to make structural changes based on the green paper. But if the green paper is implemented as it stands, then the likelihood is that there will be a need to move some of the [procurement team’s] strategic resource to the tactical and administrative side.”
Mr Simons from Scape argues that “everyone needs to look at the green paper as a fait accompli. My gut feel is that the majority of it will be implemented.” As such, he offers a checklist to help landlords get ‘oven ready’ for the changes when they come (see box).
Ms Rees says: “Housing sector procurement officers are going to have to get to grips with what the rules say, but also navigate and understand the flexibilities of the new regime, rather than just falling back on the way we’ve always done things or try and match existing practices with the new rules.”
She adds: “There is a definite assumption that a large learning and development programme is going to be offered by central government.”
In the meantime, she says: “It’s always wise for people to know how to procure well and understand what a good procurement looks like, regardless of the legal constraints around it, for example by taking a Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply qualification.”
Time will tell whether public sector procurement will indeed be transformed by the historic opportunity promised by ministers.
But, as Ms Brighouse puts it, whatever regulation emerges once the Is are dotted and Ts crossed, “This is the opportunity to reform procurement from the bottom up. It will be a significant change.”
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