A new era of procurement: how the government is changing the rules post-Brexit

Are you ready for a ‘historic opportunity’? That is how the government is billing its proposed new procurement regime, made possible by Brexit and outlined in a green paper at the end of last year.

Ministers argue that their blueprint for public procurement following the UK’s divorce from Europe will be more innovative, flexible, transparent and green than the current European Union regime.

Aims include simplifying more than 350 procurement rules within a single framework, making it easier for smaller businesses to win public contracts and launching DPS+, a dynamic purchasing system for use with any procurement (as opposed to a limited range).

That is the sell. Yet with the government still to respond to industry suggestions gathered during a consultation period earlier this year, it is unclear exactly what the final rules, which will apply to public sector bodies in England and Wales, will look like or when they will be implemented (see box).

“The likelihood is that there will be a need to move some of the [procurement team’s] strategic resource to the tactical and administrative side”

Scotland and Northern Ireland are understood to still be in discussions about post-Brexit procurement rules.

With this in mind, what do housing providers need to know about the new rules, and should they be doing anything to prepare for them?

“We are in a bit of a ‘now, but not yet’ zone,” says Rebecca Rees, partner at Trowers and Hamlins, the law firm. Until the government publishes its consultation response – widely expected by the end of the year – the picture remains uncertain, says Ms Rees. What is known, is that many in the housing sector are hoping for changes to the plans. Housing associations submitted about one in 10 of the more than 600 consultation responses received by the Cabinet Office, according to an official.