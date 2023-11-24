A new housing quality standard and rent cap for Wales

“It is vital that we continue to do all that we can to support those who face severe financial hardship,” said Welsh climate change minister Julie James when she announced the new rent cap for social landlords in the country. This limits the amount landlords can raise rent in 2024-25 to 6.7% – or the same rate as inflation.

Social landlords in Wales will now go back to discuss what should happen to their rents with their tenants.

It is the second year in a row that Ms James has intervened in Wales’ current social rent settlement. Last year, the administration set a ceiling of 6.5% for annual rent hikes. Under the Welsh government’s current five-year settlement – announced in 2019 and ending in April 2025 – rents could be increased by a maximum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation plus 1%. At the time of last year’s intervention, CPI was running at 10.1%

On her latest intervention, Ms James said: “I am well aware of the impacts that the continuing cost of living crisis has put on social housing tenants and that this uplift may not feel ‘lower’ to many people across Wales.”

However, she acknowledged: “The current economic climate continues to present challenges for both social landlords and their tenants.”

Ms James stressed that landlords are not required to hike rents by 6.7%. “I urge all social landlords to carefully consider affordability and set rents appropriately across their housing stocks,” she said.

Stuart Ropke, chief executive of Community Housing Cymru, reiterates Ms James’ insistence that the rent settlement was not a target. He adds: “Setting rent is one of the most important decisions not-for-profit housing associations make, and they don’t take it lightly. It is a decision that carefully balances what is affordable for individual tenants with investing in the high-quality homes and core services that they rely on.”

He advises tenants to seek advice from their landlords if they are struggling. During the announcement, Ms James pointed out there are “ongoing commitments from social landlords to support tenants struggling with the impacts of the ongoing cost of living crisis”. This includes the continuation of the ‘no evictions due to financial hardship policy’ for tenants that engage with their landlords.

The rent cap is likely to impact landlords’ ability to meet the new Welsh Housing Quality Standard, but CIH Cymru says it believes the right balance has been reached between affordability and good-quality, warm homes.