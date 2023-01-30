A new inspector calls: consumer-led inspections are a fine art

A new inspection programme is an opportunity for the English regulator to shape a regime that puts the tenant voice at its centre. Anne-Marie Bancroft explains how it will work #UKhousing

The programme is an opportunity for the RSH to shape an regime that puts tenants’ voices at its core. When working with organisations that are underperforming, the programme should focus on improved homes and services for tenants and stronger relationships between tenants and their landlords.

The move seeks to remedy a raft of systemic issues across the social housing sector, and the consumer inspection programme is an integral part of the RSH’s abilities to meet its aims of proactive consumer regulation. These are to make a meaningful difference to tenants, be deliverable by landlords and regulated effectively.

The RSH has outlined that, providing timely passage of legislation through parliament, proactive consumer regulation will be fully active by April 2024.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) recently outlined its next steps in the journey towards proactive consumer regulation, including early indications about the revised consumer standards and a trial consumer inspection programme featuring seven pilot organisations.

It is also a chance for pilot organisations to lead the sector by being transparent and honest about their experiences, sharing any concerns that have been identified and how they have been addressed. Pilot organisations have an important role in communicating with and supporting their peers to improve sooner rather than later – making a difference to tenants.

Those responsible for designing the process have presumably been putting their energy into determining how inspections can contribute to making a difference to tenants and how to involve tenant voices within the inspection process itself.

If this isn’t well thought out, engagement within inspections can become tokenistic. Within the inspection regime itself, the RSH will be very conscious of the fact that they need to show exemplar tenant engagement that providers can then learn from.

As with all types of inspections, there is a risk that it addresses the low-hanging fruit at the expense of cultural and systemic issues. Consumer inspections must also consider the amount of time some of the deeper-rooted issues will take to remedy. If short-term wins are the focus of consumer inspections, any real benefit may be lost.

Another danger for consumer inspections is giving them either an overly broad or too narrow a focus. It is vital to strike the right balance: getting into the detail of operational delivery while also considering the bigger picture.