A new inspector calls: consumer-led inspections are a fine art

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A new inspection programme is an opportunity for the English regulator to shape a regime that puts the tenant voice at its centre. Anne-Marie Bancroft explains how it will work
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) recently outlined its next steps in the journey towards proactive consumer regulation, including early indications about the revised consumer standards and a trial consumer inspection programme featuring seven pilot organisations.
The RSH has outlined that, providing timely passage of legislation through parliament, proactive consumer regulation will be fully active by April 2024.
The move seeks to remedy a raft of systemic issues across the social housing sector, and the consumer inspection programme is an integral part of the RSH’s abilities to meet its aims of proactive consumer regulation. These are to make a meaningful difference to tenants, be deliverable by landlords and regulated effectively.
The programme is an opportunity for the RSH to shape an regime that puts tenants’ voices at its core. When working with organisations that are underperforming, the programme should focus on improved homes and services for tenants and stronger relationships between tenants and their landlords.
It is also a chance for pilot organisations to lead the sector by being transparent and honest about their experiences, sharing any concerns that have been identified and how they have been addressed. Pilot organisations have an important role in communicating with and supporting their peers to improve sooner rather than later – making a difference to tenants.
Those responsible for designing the process have presumably been putting their energy into determining how inspections can contribute to making a difference to tenants and how to involve tenant voices within the inspection process itself.
If this isn’t well thought out, engagement within inspections can become tokenistic. Within the inspection regime itself, the RSH will be very conscious of the fact that they need to show exemplar tenant engagement that providers can then learn from.
As with all types of inspections, there is a risk that it addresses the low-hanging fruit at the expense of cultural and systemic issues. Consumer inspections must also consider the amount of time some of the deeper-rooted issues will take to remedy. If short-term wins are the focus of consumer inspections, any real benefit may be lost.
Another danger for consumer inspections is giving them either an overly broad or too narrow a focus. It is vital to strike the right balance: getting into the detail of operational delivery while also considering the bigger picture.
The benefits and pitfalls of historical regulatory environments have undoubtedly been considered, encompassing both what has and hasn’t worked in the past. Without consideration of regulation gone-by, the inspection programme could be perceived as a recreation of old environments and may drive the old tendency towards ‘what gets measured, gets done’.
On a practical level, the programme must give the RSH the ability to gauge both what good and bad looks like through unrestricted access to the pilot organisations. The pilots must also inform internal resourcing at the RSH and the length of time it will take for the regulator to inspect the providers within their remit.
As with the development of the regulator’s in-depth assessment process, consumer inspections will need to evolve over time to avoid unnecessarily covering old ground and to ensure the approach isn’t so predictable that organisations can ‘pass’ inspections without the challenge that is vitally needed.
Pilot organisations have been offered a great opportunity to identify any failings within their own operational service delivery, take steps to address shortcomings and ultimately improve things for their tenants. It represents a chance for the sector to co-create the process so that it is practical, effective and makes a real difference.
Hopefully they will share with the wider sector the ways in which they have worked with the RSH to help take the whole sector forward.
Anne-Marie Bancroft, principal consultant and consumer regulation lead, Altair
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