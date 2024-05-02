In addition, documents and FAQ sections on the app are personalised to the resident, making it easy to access contractor feedback and an audit trail; while customer satisfaction and feedback loops ensure continual improvement to the service. The tech works both ways, too. If, for example, a lift is out, or a gate isn’t working, affected residents can be alerted via the app and updated about the status of the repair work.

Mr O’Brien describes the solution as “a game-changer”, which has “transformed the speed of repairs”. Indeed, the average resolution time has been reduced from 28 days-plus to under six days, while the first-time fix rate has increased to 96%.

Peace of mind

Plus, it gives residents peace of mind about a contractor’s identity. “One of the things I like most about it is the multiple levels of security it offers,” says Oluseyi Megwara, another resident who took part in the pilot. “[You get a message] telling you the name of the [tradesperson] who is coming, so it’s not some random person who can come into your home.”

Resident Sogie Odiawa also welcomes the app and has used it to report everything from cracks in the wall and ceiling to loose wiring. In her experience, tradespeople have ‘accepted’ jobs in less than an hour. “It’s quite quick,” she confirms.

It was a different story before the app became available, she remembers. One night, the tap in her kitchen malfunctioned and water started gushing everywhere. “We had to dig out the folders looking for the welcome pack to find the emergency numbers,” says Ms Odiawa. “Luckily, there were two of us, so one of us was able to (deal with) the water, while the other one was digging out the papers… Imagine if I was home alone with the kids and it was 9pm. It would be a panic.”